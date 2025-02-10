Biafra: Igbos In Diaspora Sending Money To Criminals Will Soon Begin To Count Their Losses – Igbokwe

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Joe Igbokwe has stated that those responsible for the insecurity in the South East will soon be put to shame.

According to him, some nefarious elements have been channelling foreign currencies to cause trouble in the geopolitical zone under the guise of fighting for a non-existent Biafra.

He warned that those of Igbo descent in diaspora sending million of pounds and dollars to sponsor the evil deeds would soon begin to count their losses

Speaking via a Facebook post on Sunday, the APC Chieftain said, “All our Igbo brothers in diaspora who were busy wiring million of pounds and dollars to common criminals and murderers in the name of fighting for the non existing Biafra project should be counting their losses now.

“Those people are now silent.”

Meanwhile, Igbokwe, has defended former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, recalling his legal challenge against Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) ex-Governor, Godwin Emefiele, over allegedly fraudulent monetary policies aimed at President Bola Tinubu.

Igbokwe highlighted that during the run-up to the 2023 presidential election, El-Rufai took legal action against Emefiele, accusing him of implementing financial policies designed to obstruct Tinubu’s victory.

Emefiele’s controversial monetary policies, particularly the naira redesign, were widely criticized for causing economic hardship and were perceived by some as a deliberate attempt to sabotage Tinubu’s campaign.

Recently, El-Rufai has drawn criticism within the APC after expressing disillusionment with the party, claiming it has strayed from its founding principles.

He also lamented that key APC organs had not convened in the last two years.

Defending El-Rufai, Igbokwe took to Facebook to dismiss negative narratives about the former governor, stating: “Do not tell me negative things about El-Rufai. I do not dwell on negativities. I dwell on positive things.

“Where were you when he courageously headed to court to challenge Emefiele’s fraudulent monetary policy that was targeted at PBAT?

“Emefiele’s monetary policy was targeted at PBAT. The major progenitors of the fraudulent banking policy are from a particular zone called SS. The plot failed woefully.”