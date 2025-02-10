Atiku Reveals Why He Visited Obasanjo

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Monday visited former President Olusegun Obasanjo at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Naija News reports that Atiku, who was the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, arrived at the OOPL at exactly 12:36 p.m. in the company of some political associates.

He was received by Obasanjo’s close ally, Otunba Oyewole Fasawe.

Among those who accompanied the former Vice President were former Governor of Cross River State, Liyel Imoke, ex-governor of Sokoto State and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Aminu Tambuwal and the lawmaker representing Bauchi Central in the Senate, Senator Abdul Ningi.

Upon arrival, Atiku proceeded straight into a closed-door meeting with Obasanjo, which lasted about one and a half hours.

Emerging from the meeting at exactly 2:11 p.m., Atiku addressed journalists but refused to entertain questions about politics.

“It’s just a courtesy visit, please. I am not going to talk about politics,” he stated.

Atiku’s visit comes amid ongoing discussions among opposition leaders about forming a coalition ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Recently, the former Vice President has been seen holding a series of meetings with top opposition figures, fueling speculation about a grand alliance to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress