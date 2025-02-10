Atiku, Obasanjo Discuss Opposition Coalition – Source

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo met behind closed doors in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Monday, fueling speculations about a possible political alliance ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The meeting, which took place at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), has been linked to ongoing coalition talks aimed at forming a formidable opposition to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the next election.

Naija News reports that Atiku, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was accompanied by key political figures, including former governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, ex-governor of Cross River State, Liyel Imoke and the lawmaker representing Bauchi Central in the Senate, Abdul Ningi.

Confirming the meeting, Atiku’s media adviser, Paul Ibe, said it was part of the former vice president’s engagements with key political stakeholders.

A source familiar with the discussions disclosed that the talks centered on strategies for a coalition ahead of the 2027 elections.

“The meeting is related to the coalition talks,” the source told TheCable.

Atiku has been vocal in recent months about the need for opposition parties to join forces in order to challenge the APC’s dominance.

In November 2023, he called on opposition groups to form a broad coalition, arguing that Nigeria needs a strong opposition to prevent the country from becoming a one-party state.