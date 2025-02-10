Arewa Youths ‘Drag’ Amaechi, Bafarawa Before DSS, IGP

The Reformed Arewa Youth Council of Nigeria (RAYCN) has submitted a petition to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Department of State Services (DSS), raising concerns over planned mass protests across northern states.

In the petition, signed by National President Bilal Abdulahi, RAYCN urged security agencies to investigate the potential impact of the protests on national stability.

According to RAYCN, the demonstrations are expected to begin in the village of former Sokoto State Governor Attahiru Bafarawa before spreading to Sokoto, Zamfara, Kano, Kebbi, Kaduna, and Katsina States.

The group has also called for an investigation into the alleged involvement of Bafarawa and former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi in the planned protests.

While acknowledging economic difficulties in the country, the group warned that if the protests are not properly managed, they could escalate tensions and pose security risks.

The group urged security agencies to closely monitor the situation, ensuring that lawful expressions of grievances do not lead to disorder.

RAYCN further emphasized that the federal government is actively addressing economic challenges through initiatives focused on industrial growth, food security, energy stability, and investment attraction.

The group underscored the importance of peaceful dialogue and constructive engagement, urging stakeholders and citizens to work together in maintaining peace.

Abdulahi stated: “Despite Nigeria’s economic challenges, which are rooted in past misgovernance, President Tinubu has demonstrated a commitment to resolving these issues.”

He also warned against actions that could threaten national unity, stressing that: “Treasonous activities must not be tolerated in any democratic society. Every nation has laws that safeguard its sovereignty, and Nigeria must not be an exception.”

The group called on security agencies to investigate the protests and those behind them, warning that failure to act could lead to serious consequences for Nigeria’s peace and harmony.

“RAYCN reaffirms its commitment to the unity, progress, and security of Nigeria, urging all well-meaning Nigerians to support President Tinubu’s administration and contribute to maintaining national stability,” the group said.