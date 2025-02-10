Aregbesola’s Loyalist Speaks On Plan To Join NNPP As Meeting With Kwankwaso Sparks 2027 Permutations

The recent meeting between Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, and former Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has stirred political controversy.

Naija News understands that the meeting has fueled speculations about their possible collaboration ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Aregbesola, a former governor of Osun State, hosted Kwankwaso, also a former governor of Kano State, at his Lagos residence over the weekend. The meeting comes at a time when opposition leaders are exploring strategies to challenge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the next election.

Context of the Meeting

The timing of the meeting has raised eyebrows, especially given recent political shifts. Aregbesola’s loyalists, under the banner of Omoluabi Progressives, recently defected from the APC in Osun, citing marginalization, suspension of key figures, and the party’s internal divisions.

Additionally, the APC expelled Aregbesola over alleged anti-party activities, further intensifying speculation that he may be considering a new political alignment.

Meanwhile, the NNPP is also facing internal crises, with Kwankwaso leading one of the factions. Last week, a rival NNPP faction led by Dr. Boniface Aniebonam held a convention in Lagos, electing a new National Working Committee (NWC).

Kwankwaso Confirms Political Discussions

Confirming the meeting, Kwankwaso shared a post stating: “This evening, I had the pleasure to visit the former governor of Osun State and former Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, at his residence in Lagos. The meeting afforded us the opportunity to engage in discussions on national politics, governance, and the future of Nigeria’s democratic landscape.”

A source familiar with the discussion disclosed to Daily Trust that the conversation revolved around political strategies and future prospects for both politicians amid their respective party challenges.

“The meeting centered around the two politicians strategizing on their future given the issues they both face in their parties. So, I can tell you it is all about the 2027 election,” the source revealed.

A member of Aregbesola’s camp confirmed that discussions are ongoing, with both politicians considering various options ahead of 2027.

Aregbesola’s Next Political Move

While speculation grows over Aregbesola possibly joining the NNPP, one of his close allies, Barr. Gbenga Akano, dismissed such claims.

“The meeting was not about Aregbesola joining the NNPP. It was an impromptu meeting. Aregbesola will announce his new political direction at the appropriate time,” Akano clarified.