Appeal Court Ruling: Nothing Has Changed, February 22 Is Sacrosanct – Osun PDP

The Osun State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has advised supporters to ignore the Appeal Court ruling that restored sacked local government chairmen.

Naija News reports that the Osun PDP Chairman, Sunday Bisi, said the state’s local government election slated for February 22 will hold.

In a statement on Monday, Bisi dismissed the opposition’s stance that the Appeal Court ruling stopped the conduct of the February 22 local government election.

He assured that the party has activated its legal department to swing into action to appeal the judgement at the apex court, in defence of democracy and the good people of Osun State.

The PDP further assured that nothing has changed in the ongoing preparations for the forthcoming local government election, as the election, in the view of the ruling party in the state, remained the only panacea for meeting the yearnings of the people at the rural communities.

The statement also called on the people of Osun State to “stand up to the challenge the shenanigans of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to destroy the state just as they attempted after their woeful loss at the July 16 2022 election.

“It is time to read into the destructive antics of the APC, whose main objective is to corner the state for their selfish intentions,” he said.