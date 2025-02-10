APC Set To Hold Crucial NEC Meeting Amidst Opposition Merger Speculations

Report has indicated that the All Progressives Congress (APC) might hold the meeting of its highest decision-making organ, the National Executive Committee (NEC) in February.

Naija News reports that the delay in convening the meeting which has being postponed several times in 2024 has generated much concern among some APC members.

The NEC and caucus meetings, earlier scheduled for September 11 and 12, 2024, respectively, at APC national secretariat, in Abuja, were called off by the party.

Consequently, the National Publicity Secretary of APC, Felix Morka, had promised that a new date would be announced later.

However, speaking to the Nigerian Tribune, the National Secretary of the APC, Surajudeen Ajibola Basiru stated that the party will hold the NEC meeting “possibly this February.”

Basiru said necessary arrangements are ongoing to convene the meeting possibly this month

“We are in the process of convening a NEC meeting possibly this February,” he said.

Basiru also used the opportunity to clarify other issues concerning the ruling party, including the speculated plan by the opposition parties to team up against the APC ahead of the 2027 general election in the country.

We Are Not Afraid Of Anyone

The legal practitioner said the party is not losing sleep over whatever plan and collaboration the opposition parties are contemplating concerning the next general election as the APC remains focused in its set agenda.

He expressed doubts on the possibility of a merger among the opposition parties due to what he perceived as the inordinate political ambitions of those he described as power mongers in their rank.

“We are not afraid of anything. APC has never complained to anyone. You will realise that it is the opposition parties that are coming out to say it is the APC that is not allowing them to have a stable party.

“We are not afraid of anyone, and let me tell you this, the so-called oppositions are not even performing the role of oppositions beyond issuing abuses.

“When Chief Obafemi Awolowo was in opposition to Shehu Shagari, anytime Shagari brought out a policy, Chief Awolowo would come out with an alternative policy and show people the way he would have done it. Opposition is not just about abusing or slandering social media.

“The question is: for the economic policies of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, what are the alternatives that the opposition has brought out beyond also only planning for the 2027 elections?

“If 2027 comes, what do you want to campaign with, and what alternatives are you giving the people. They don’t have any alternative.

“The so-called oppositions are just power mongers. The only job they have is that they want to access government power for personal aggrandisement without any programme or policies for the Nigerian people. I am not a soothsayer but they will not be able to merge because all the leading opposition figures are driven by personal ambitions.