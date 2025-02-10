Alaafin Stool: Aspirant Sues Gov. Makinde, 19 Others Over Selection Process

The legal tussle over the revered Alaafin of Oyo stool has intensified as one of the aspirants, Prince Ismaila Olamilekan Owoade, has dragged Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, and 19 others to court, challenging the selection process that led to the appointment of Prince Abimbola Owoade as the Alaafin of Oyo.

Naija News reports that Prince Owoade is seeking an order restraining the newly appointed Alaafin, citing irregularities in the process that allegedly violated the Registered Alaafin Chieftaincy Declaration of 1961 and the Chiefs Law of Oyo State 2000.

The case, filed before Justice Jimoh Adesina of the Oyo State High Court, is set for hearing on March 11, 2025.

Claimant Seeks Court To Nullify Alaafin’s Appointment

In the suit filed by his counsel, Bamidele Ogundele, Prince Owoade is praying the court to nullify the appointment of Prince Abimbola as Alaafin, describing it as “illegal, unlawful, unconstitutional, and invalid.”

His primary argument is that the appointment process excluded the Baba Iyaji of Oyo, Chief Mukaila Afonja, whose role is pivotal in screening and presenting candidates to the Kingmakers (Oyo Mesi).

“Baba Iyaji is responsible for presenting the most qualified candidate after proper consultation with stakeholders, but this crucial process was ignored,” the claimant’s court documents read.

Respondents In The Suit

Apart from Governor Makinde, the suit also names several key figures in Oyo’s traditional institution, including:

Attorney General & Commissioner for Justice, Oyo State

Commissioner for Local Government & Chieftaincy Affairs, Oyo State

Prince Abimbola Owoade (4th Defendant) – the newly appointed Alaafin

Prince Lukman Ayinla Gbadegesin (5th Defendant)

Prince Yusuf Layinka – The Basorun of Oyo

Several high-ranking chiefs, including Agbaakin, Iba Samu, Ona Ilemole, and Alajagba of Oyo

Atiba Local Government, Oyo Town

Claimant’s Prayers Before The Court

Prince Owoade is seeking an order setting aside the appointment of Prince Abimbola Owoade as Alaafin of Oyo, citing non-compliance with chieftaincy laws.

A restraining order preventing Prince Abimbola and Prince Gbadegesin from parading themselves as the Alaafin.

An interlocutory injunction to stop any further coronation or official recognition of Prince Abimbola as the Alaafin on April 4, 2025.

A directive compelling the Kingmakers (Oyo Mesi) to restart the selection process under Baba Iyaji’s leadership, per the 1961 Alaafin Chieftaincy Declaration and Oyo State’s Chiefs Law.

Meanwhile, Prince Lukman Ayinla Gbadegesin, one of the contenders, has filed a separate suit challenging the validity of the newly appointed Alaafin’s selection, adding another layer of complexity to the legal battle.

The crisis surrounding the Alaafin stool has raised concerns within traditional and political circles, as the outcome of these court cases may reshape the power dynamics of the Oyo traditional institution.

With the March 11, 2025 hearing approaching, all eyes will be on the Oyo State High Court, as the fate of the Alaafin stool hangs in the balance.