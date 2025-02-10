AfDB President Akinwumi Adesina Hints At Presidential Run

The outgoing President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina, has suggested he is open to running for President of Nigeria once his tenure at the bank ends.

Adesina, who was first elected AfDB President in 2015 and re-elected in 2020, affirmed that he is ready to serve in any capacity, globally, in Africa, or in his home country, Nigeria.

He made this revelation during an exclusive interview with Arise Television’s news anchor, Rufai Oseni.

While speaking about his future after his AfDB presidency, Adesina shared his deep-rooted patriotism and attachment to Nigeria, recalling how he turned down the opportunity to become a U.S. citizen despite having the chance to obtain an American passport.

Adesina said, “Many years ago, I was given a great visa, and I could have obtained U.S. citizenship. But I said I didn’t want it—not because I don’t like America. My kids are Americans, they were born there, but I told myself that God didn’t make a mistake in making me a Nigerian.”

Naija News reports that he stressed that Nigeria’s international reputation should be upheld with dignity, adding that Nigerians do not need to beg for respect but must earn it through positive contributions to the world.

“That green passport of mine, though it gives me a lot of grief wherever I travel, will be respected just like every other passport in the world,” he stated.

Hints At 2027 Presidential Ambition

When asked specifically about his plans for the 2027 presidential election, Adesina did not give a direct answer but made a strong implication that he is prepared for public service at the highest level.

He further stated, “Look, the only thing that makes me happy is seeing people’s lives transform and change. That’s what gives me satisfaction. So, I will be available to serve in any capacity—globally, in Africa, anywhere, including my own country, Nigeria.”

Referring to Afrobeats superstar Davido’s hit song, ‘Unavailable,’ Adesina humorously said, “So, but in the case where it comes to service of any kind, I would ask Davido to change that song—’I am available, they will see me.’

“I will. I’ll be available to serve in God’s hands for anything that God has in store for my life.”