21 Education Secretaries Sacked In Kebbi

Governor Nasir Idris’s government of Kebbi State has officially terminated the appointments of all 21 Local Government Education Secretaries within the state.

This information was conveyed in a statement released on Monday, February 10, by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Yakubu Bala-Tafida, in Birnin Kebbi.

Bala-Tafida indicated that the termination of their appointments is effective immediately.

He instructed the officials affected by this decision to transfer their responsibilities to the Directors of Administration in their respective local government areas.

“The state government appreciates their contributions to the development of education while serving as ES of various local government education authorities across the state.

“While the government acknowledges your service, it wishes you well in your future endeavors. You are advised to report to your previous offices,” Bala-Tafida stated.

Meanwhile, the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has said nations cannot develop with natural resources alone without education.

Naija News reports that Governor Makinde noted that Venezuela, with a large oil reserve,e is poor, but Finland without oil is rich.

He stated this on Friday while responding to a sermon delivered by Bishop Williams Aladekungbe of Ibadan North Anglican Diocese at the funeral service of his older brother, Olufunmilayo Sunday Makinde, held at the Bishop Akinyele Memorial Anglican Church, Ibadan.

The Governor emphasized the need for more investment to be put into education to empower the citizens. He stressed that, like coal, the world may move out of oil.

“While preaching, the Bishop raised some issues. He said Nigeria does not have any reason to be poor because we do have natural resources. But natural resources alone do not lead to prosperity and that is just the reality.

“The country with the highest reserve of oil in this entire world is Venezuela and it is poor. So, to have prosperity, we must raise entrepreneurs and raise the standard of education.

“I was in Finland with my team, and I tried to make enquiries on why the country got so developed. I asked if they had oil, they said no. I asked if they had gold and silver and they said no. I asked of what they have and they said it is education,” he said.

Governor Makinde called for a shift of focus from natural resources alone to an economy that can withstand storms.