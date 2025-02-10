2027 Election: Tinubu’s Minister, Keyamo Speaks On Contesting For Delta Governorship Seat

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has clarified that he is not associated with campaign posters that suggest he is pursuing a governorship position in Delta State in the 2027 general elections.

In a statement released on Monday through his Special Assistant on Political Matters, Voke Oshasha, Keyamo labelled the posters as “fake” and characterized them as a misguided attempt at blackmail by individuals aiming to monopolize the Delta All Progressives Congress (APC) for their own interests.

Speculations are that the minister might be gauging support within the APC as the 2027 election approaches.

According to a Daily Post report, some stakeholders hold the view that the posters possibly aimed to challenge former Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege, who is also rumoured to have aspirations for the governorship.

Rejecting these assumptions, however, Keyamo emphasized that the purpose of the posters is to distort the efforts of himself and other Delta APC leaders to foster a more inclusive party rather than allowing it to be dominated by a single person.

Oshasha said in the statement: “Our attention has been drawn to some fake posters circulating online, suggesting that the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Olorogun Festus Keyamo, SAN, is interested in running for Governor of Delta State in 2027 on the platform of the APC.

“Nothing could be further from the truth. This is cheap blackmail by those who want to turn Delta APC into their personal estate. Their strategy is to distort the Minister’s and other leaders’ genuine efforts to open up the party for all members to participate freely, instead of leaving it in the grip of a single individual.

“Mr Keyamo has a long history of fighting military dictatorships and injustice, alongside President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of NADECO fame, and he has no reservations about resisting civilian dictatorship either.”

He stressed that the APC leaders in Delta have built a formidable alliance to prevent the party’s decline in the state.”

“For emphasis: no one is excluded or shut out. That is the simple message. Everyone must work collectively, rather than kneeling in someone’s village to form structures or beg for tickets. Democratic ideals must shine through in Delta APC.

“All current blackmail attempts will not deter the Minister from collaborating with others to achieve these important goals,” the statement added.