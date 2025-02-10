2024-2025 FA Cup: Liverpool, Three Other Top Clubs Eliminated, Fifth Round Draw Ball Number Confirmed

Several prominent Premier League clubs will miss out on the FA Cup fifth-round draw on Monday night, including Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspur, all of whom were eliminated in earlier rounds.

Arsenal faced a challenging match against Manchester United in the FA Cup third round at the Emirates, where they fought hard but ultimately lost.

Bruno Fernandes scored first for United, and although Gabriel Magalhães equalized, Arsenal missed a crucial penalty opportunity with Martin Ødegaard. The match ended with United advancing after a penalty shoot-out.

In a surprising turn of events, Plymouth secured a notable upset by defeating Liverpool 1-0, capitalizing on a penalty from Hardie.

Similarly, Chelsea’s journey ended when Brighton rallied from behind to win 2-1 at the Amex Stadium. Tottenham’s exit came after a tough match against Aston Villa, where they lost 2-1, marking a challenging week for the team after also being eliminated from the Carabao Cup by Liverpool.

Looking ahead, two powerhouses, Manchester United and Manchester City, are among the teams still in contention for the FA Cup. United secured their spot with a 2-1 victory over Leicester City, thanks to an exciting last-minute winner from Harry Maguire.

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City demonstrated resilience by coming back to defeat Leyton Orient 2-1.

The upcoming draw will also feature other Premier League teams such as Aston Villa, Brighton, and Bournemouth. Notably, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Tottenham will not be part of this round.

The FA Cup fifth-round draw is set for 7:10 PM GMT on Monday, February 10, 2025, with matches scheduled for the weekend of March 1-2, 2025.

Confirmed ball numbers for the fifth round are as follows:

1. Manchester United

2. Millwall

3. Brighton

4. Preston

5. Exeter City or Nottingham Forest

6. Ipswich Town

7. Wolves

8. Fulham

9. Newcastle

10. Plymouth Argyle

11. Bournemouth

12. Aston Villa

13. Burnley

14. Manchester City

15. Doncaster Rovers or Crystal Palace

16. Cardiff City