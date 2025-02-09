Wife Of Popular Nigerian Gospel Singer ‘Caught’ Sending Nude Photos To Men

Nigerian gospel Singer, Paul Nwokocha, has broken silence on the crash of his second marriage.

Naija News reports that the popular Igbo singer married his second wife, Goodness, in September 2023, barely one month after his marriage to his first wife, Alice, ended.

When he married Goodness, Paul extolled her virtues with songs on their wedding day and stated that she was from his hometown.

Speaking on his decision to marry after the end of his first marriage, Paul said, “I decided to marry my new wife, Goodness, one month after my ex-wife packed out of our matrimonial home because the Holy Bible said Paul Nwokocha should not be alone.”

Sadly, the second marriage ended after one year and a few months.

Confirming that his second marriage has hit the rocks, Paul Nwokocha, in a video shared online, claimed his wife Goodness was caught taking nude photos of herself and sending them to men.

Part of his words reads, “I married a wife, not a wh0re, so I owe no one apology for this.

“Stop calling me names. He who wears the shoe knows how it pinches.

“Not even minding how long I married you, if I find that you are doing evil, you’re going out of my house.”