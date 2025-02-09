Troops Kill Terrorists, Destroy Enclaves In Offensive Strike In Zamfara

Military forces ramped up clearance operations recently in the Northwest region, killing numerous terrorists and destroying their hideouts.

Naija News understands that during a weekend mission, troops successfully seized control of Tungan Fulani Hills, a well-known terrorist stronghold in Zamfara, as reported by security analyst Zagazola Makama on his verified X account.

A report in the media last week highlighted that special forces from the Nigerian Army, along with members of the Navy’s elite Special Boats Services (SBS) and support from Air Force combat pilots, executed Operation FANSAN YANMA (OpFY), delivering significant setbacks to the terrorists, particularly targeting the camp of Turji Bello.

As the operation progressed, Makama noted in his updates that the troops fully liberated bandit enclaves and raised Nigerian flags to signify their dominance.

Makama, who shared images and videos from the operation, reported that at least 44 terrorists were killed and over 25 sustained injuries in a coordinated assault across various fronts.

“The operation, which commenced on February 7, involved a three-pronged attack targeting terrorist strongholds in Mashema general area, a notorious hub for armed bandits and insurgents.

“The offensive was led by troops of 1 Brigade Special Forces with close support from the Air Component of OPFY.

“The offensive began at 0800 hours, with Team 1 advancing through several terrorist enclaves, clearing out fortified positions at Kashabawa, Bwarare, and Zaki before reaching Sakarawa Hill.

“Upon arrival, troops encountered stiff resistance from terrorists who had established defensive positions on the hill. Intelligence intercepts revealed that the insurgents had planted Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) along the advance route. In response, troops executed a flanking manoeuvre to avoid the traps while engaging the enemy,” said Makama.

He further stated that the forces carried out a significant ground and air offensive that targeted terrorist positions, resulting in substantial losses for them.

However, despite inflicting severe damage on the terrorists, Makama noted that the troops could not fully capitalize on their success on the ground due to extensive mining at the base of the hill.

“The aggressor aircraft returned for a second aerial bombardment, targeting insurgents and neutralizing several of them.

“In another operation, troops advancing towards Badarawa encountered resistance but successfully cleared several terrorist pockets along their route.

“Among the 44 terrorists eliminated in the battle were key commanders linked to notorious bandit leaders Bello Turji and Sani Black.

“The slain terrorist leaders include Sanni Bammuwa, Kachallah Auta (formerly the deputy to Sani Black), Audu Gajere, Kabiru Jangeru and Dan-Kane (son of Audu Jabbi).

“Despite the intense fighting and IED threats, no casualties were recorded among the Nigerian troops,” Makama noted.