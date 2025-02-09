Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Sunday, 9th February, 2025

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Sunday, 9th February, 2025.

Former Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, and ex-Kano State Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, held a marathon meeting in Lagos to strategise ahead of the 2027 general elections, fueling speculations of a possible coalition against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

A party source who confirmed the meeting to TheCable said, “Aregbesola and Kwankwaso just completed a marathon meeting in Lagos where they strategised on the 2027 election.”

The meeting comes just days after Aregbesola’s political group, Omoluabi Progressives, exited the APC, citing internal marginalization and unfair treatment.

Naija News reports that earlier this week, Abosede Oluwaseun, spokesperson of Omoluabi Progressives, stated that the group left the APC due to ostracisation, unfair suspension, and expulsion of key leaders without due process.

Following this development, the Osun State APC chapter officially expelled Aregbesola for alleged anti-party activities.

Aregbesola, who governed Osun State between 2010 and 2018 on the APC platform, was also a two-term Minister under former President Muhammadu Buhari from 2015 to 2023.

However, his fallout with his successor, Governor Gboyega Oyetola, and other Osun APC leaders led to his gradual alienation from the party’s mainstream structure.

Aregbesola and Kwankwaso’s meeting adds to a growing wave of opposition collaboration efforts ahead of the 2027 elections.

Efforts by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to resume oil production in Ogoniland suffered a setback on Saturday as protests disrupted a planned congress in Bori, the traditional headquarters of the Ogoni people in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The congress, organized by a group set up by the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, was meant to sensitize Ogoni communities on the proposed resumption of oil production.

However, aggrieved protesters stormed the venue, carrying placards with inscriptions such as:

“Ledum Mitee and Ribadu, Leave Ogoni Alone”

“On Ogoni Development Authority We Stand”

“Exonerate Ken Saro-Wiwa.”

According to Vanguard, the disruption comes amid growing dissatisfaction among Ogoni groups over the way the oil resumption process is being handled.

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP), a key voice in the region’s struggle, had previously accused the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, of sidelining it from the negotiations.

In a statement, MOSOP President Fegalo Nsuke, warned that the exclusion of the group could breed distrust among the people.

“The struggle of the Ogoni people has been championed by MOSOP for decades. Our people are conscious of the sensitive situation and will rely on our position on the way forward,” Nsuke said.

MOSOP also expressed concerns that the process was being rushed, which could fuel tensions, anxiety, and crisis in Ogoniland.

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has disclosed plans by the federal government to toll all major roads across the six geopolitical zones in the country.

Umahi, who spoke on Saturday during an inspection tour of the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano road, explained that the government already has an agreement in place with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) for the tolling of the roads.

The Minister, however, assured that based on the agreement with the NLC, the roads will not be tolled until they are hundred per cent completed.

He also pledged that work on the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano highway would be completed in 14 months, as promised, beginning from February 1.

The leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has warned against appealing for his release, stating that he did not commit any crime.

Kanu’s Counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, disclosed this on Saturday, in a statement. According to him, Kanu’s warning followed appeals made by some South East leaders for his release.

Naija News reported that Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu and other South East legislators called on President Bola Tinubu to release the IPOB leader.

Ejimakor, in the statement published on his social media handle, said Kanu was displeased with appeals for his release and frowned at such appeals on Friday.

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Josef Onoh, has criticized former President Muhammadu Buhari, describing his eight-year tenure as one marked by monumental corruption, economic collapse, and worsening insecurity.

Onoh’s statement on Friday came in response to Buhari’s recent claim that his administration improved Nigeria’s economy and security after inheriting a deteriorated system from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which governed for 16 years before him.

Naija News recalls that Buhari told journalists in Katsina during a meeting that his government’s strategies “successfully tackled terrorism and economic hardship,” insisting that things had significantly improved under his watch.

However, Onoh dismissed Buhari’s assertions, saying his administration was characterized by severe economic mismanagement, skyrocketing debt, and rampant corruption.

According to him, President Bola Tinubu is currently struggling to undo the damage left behind by Buhari’s government.

There was tension in Bori, the traditional headquarters of Ogoni land, on Saturday, as a planned congress to discuss the resumption of oil exploration in the region ended abruptly due to poor organization and rising tempers among attendees.

Naija News reports that President Bola Tinubu had, during a meeting with Ogoni leaders in Abuja over two weeks ago, urged them to consult their people on the planned resumption of oil exploration in the area and report back to him with their input.

In response, a congress was scheduled to be held at the Peace and Freedom Centre in Bori, Khana Local Government Area, Rivers State, bringing together Ogoni people from the four local government areas (Khana, Gokana, Tai, and Eleme).

By 1 PM, the scheduled start time, the hall was already filled to capacity, with hundreds more gathering outside. Due to the overwhelming crowd, organizers were forced to move the meeting to an open field to accommodate more participants.

Among those present were: Senator Barry Mpigo (representing Rivers South-East), Chief Victor Giadom, Deputy National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ledum Mitee, former President of the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP), Ignatius Kattey, Co-Chairman of the Ogoni Dialogue Committee

The meeting, which eventually started around 2 PM, lasted less than an hour. After brief remarks from leaders—including Mitee and Kattey, who explained the purpose of the meeting—Senator Mpigo urged Ogonis to unite and embrace peace.

However, shortly after, VIPs quickly left the venue, leaving youths frustrated and angry over what they perceived as a poorly organized and non-inclusive consultation process.

The Minister of Solid Minerals, Dele Alake, has said Nigeria should prioritize local production of solar power products in the country.

Naija News reports that Alake said it was time for Nigeria to pursue policy that would stop imports of solar power products.

The Minister stated this at the annual Mining Indaba holding in Cape Town, South Africa.

On Wednesday, his Media Adviser, Kehinde Bamigbetan, released a statement stating that the Minister at the event also secured study facility funding from the Global Council for Critical Minerals for critical minerals in the country.

According to the statement, the Global Council for Critical Minerals is a specialized organ of the Sustainable Energy for All, a United Nations agency set up to implement the Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The study, to be carried out by UC Davis and supported by Core International, would examine the country’s critical minerals resources and reserves and establish international best practices for value development to ensure that it contributes to value addition and grows the economy.

One of the expected benefits is the development of an industrial sector for the local production of solar power and foreign exchange savings from reducing imports of solar power products.

After exchanging views with the Principal Specialist, Renewable Energy, Sustainable Energy for All, Mr. Divyam Nagpal, Alake thanked the UN agency for the gesture, saying it would enrich the development of Nigeria’s solar power policy.

Xabi Alonso made history on Saturday by matching the Bundesliga record for the longest unbeaten away run for a coach, as Bayer Leverkusen settled for a goalless draw against VfL Wolfsburg.

This outcome positions Xabi Alonso and his boys eight points behind league leaders Bayern Munich.

Alonso’s decision to rotate the squad, including starting attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz on the bench, may have impacted the team’s offensive performance. Wolfsburg capitalized on this, generating more shots on target and even hitting the woodwork with a powerful strike from Kilian Fischer in the 74th minute.

Although Leverkusen applied late pressure and had a significant opportunity in stoppage time through substitute Wirtz, they were unable to secure the winning goal. This draw allows Alonso to share Udo Lattek’s impressive all-time Bundesliga record of 27 consecutive away matches without defeat.

Currently, Leverkusen sit in second place in the Bundesliga with 46 points, while Bayern leads with 54 points following their 3-0 victory over Werder Bremen on Friday.

Popular street-hop singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has pleaded with the Ogun State Government to release his associates who were arrested for allegedly assaulting officials of the Ogun State Planning and Development Permit Authority (OGPDPA).

Portable, in an Instagram post on Saturday, described the allegations as “lies” and claimed his workers were unlawfully arrested and detained.

The dispute began when OGPDPA officials visited Portable’s Odogwu Bar and Restaurant to seal off the property due to a lack of approved permits and insufficient air space.

The singer alleged that the officials stormed his premises and arrested over 20 people—including artists and customers—while also seizing vehicles, gadgets, and personal belongings.

However, Ogun State Commissioner for Physical Planning, Olatunji Odunlami, dismissed Portable’s claims as “spurious and blatant falsehood”, adding that the arrest followed due process.

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, says he was not involved in the arrest of popular TikToker, Olumide Ogunsanwo, better known as ‘SeaKing.’

According to Pastor Adeboye, those who moved for the arrest of the Tiktoker didn’t carry him along when they took action over alleged derogatory remarks against him by the social media user.

The popular cleric has, however, directed the release of the Tiktoker, saying he is only fulfilling prophecy.

“I heard that there was someone who lambasted me thoroughly; What’s my offense? because I asked my people to fast for 100 days, I didn’t ask him o. I didn’t ask anybody who is not a member of the Redeemed Christian Church of God to fast. Only my children. But God said that it will happen.

“I was told that some people got so angry and they went and arrested the fellow. Ha, release him, he is fulfilling prophecy,” Pastor Adeboye stated in the video that went viral on Saturday.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.