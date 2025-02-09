Tinubu’s Political Stronghold Faces First Major Test Over Obasa’s Removal

The removal of Mudashiru Obasa as Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly has triggered an unprecedented political crisis within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos, raising concerns over the stability of President Bola Tinubu’s decades-long political dominance in the state.

Naija News understands that Obasa, who was impeached on January 13, 2025, by 36 lawmakers over allegations of financial mismanagement, misconduct, and abuse of office, was replaced by Deputy Speaker Mojisola Meranda, while Mojeed Fatai was sworn in as the new Deputy Speaker.

However, recent revelations indicate that Tinubu was not consulted before the move was executed. This led to deep divisions among key party stakeholders and a significant test of loyalty within the Lagos APC.

Lawmakers Defy Tinubu’s Directive

Following the impeachment, Tinubu reportedly directed members of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC) to persuade lawmakers to reinstate Obasa, allowing him to resign honourably.

A marathon meeting was held on Monday at the Governor’s Lodge in Marina, Lagos, where GAC leaders conveyed the President’s directive.

Despite apologizing to Tinubu and reaffirming their loyalty, 37 of the 39 lawmakers present voted against Obasa’s reinstatement, maintaining that his removal was final.

To justify their decision, the lawmakers agreed to write a letter of apology to Tinubu, explaining their stance.

Six GAC representatives were selected from Lagos’ three senatorial districts to deliver the letter in Abuja on Wednesday, but they were reportedly unable to meet with the President.

The unfolding crisis is largely influenced by deep-seated political rivalries between the dominant APC caucuses, the Mandate Group and the Justice Forum, and the 2027 governorship succession battle.

According to an APC chieftain with insider knowledge of the situation who spoke with Punch, Obasa’s removal was engineered by Lagos indigenes within the GAC, who sought to stifle his suspected governorship ambition ahead of the next election.

The source said, “The President is not happy that the lawmakers and the GAC acted in this manner. He feels betrayed. You know the level of control he has in Lagos. Nobody wields absolute power without other forces supporting them, especially in Lagos politics. For them to have taken such action without his blessing, it amounts to disloyalty and a betrayal of trust.

“The situation now is a test of wills—who will blink first? The President has insisted that they comply with his directive to reinstate Obasa, but they have not done so. It is almost as if they are challenging Tinubu’s authority in Lagos.

“This is an unusual development. Even before Tinubu became President, he maintained control over the state. Now, they are dealing with someone who has always emerged victorious in political battles. Even when he faced challenges in the primaries and the presidential election, he still prevailed. This crisis is a significant test for him,”

The APC chieftain confirmed that the GAC members who travelled to Abuja were denied an audience with the President.

“Those who went to Abuja were not granted audience. If anyone claims otherwise, they are merely playing politics.

“After this, the APC and the progressive structure in Lagos may change permanently. What happened is unprecedented. This crisis has created distrust. Political betrayal of this magnitude cannot be overlooked. It necessitates a strategic realignment to prevent a recurrence. If you are betrayed once, you might gain public sympathy. But if it happens again, it becomes a liability,” the source said.

Speaking on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s role in the crisis, the APC chieftain declared, “The governor is playing the devil’s advocate. Some say he is the major financier of this entire situation and is the one ensuring that the President’s directive is not followed.”

Sanwo-Olu had earlier distanced himself from Obasa’s removal, describing it as strictly a legislative affair devoid of political interference from the state government.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Media & Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, in an interview with The Punch, said, “It is purely a legislative matter, and the Assembly handled it the best way they could. It has nothing to do with the governor.”

But the source reiterated that the current political crisis was part of the permutations ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

He said, “It is a matter of getting a stumbling block out of the way. It is a game where the end justifies the means.

“The politics of 2027 has begun. Perhaps uncharacteristically, the speaker (Obasa) showed his hand too early, making himself a target for attack and destruction. After that infamous budget speech, Obasa became an easy target for those with similar ambitions.

“He gave them the opportunity to work against him, brainwashing members of the House about issues they were already aware of. They played it tough, making it seem as though the Speaker had been exploiting them.”

However, a top politician in the Lagos West senatorial district, who spoke with Punch on condition of anonymity, dismissed the claim that Obasa was removed due to indigenous factors.

According to the aspirant, the lawmakers removed Obasa because he was hampering their political and social well-being.

He argued that if the former speaker had maintained good relations with his colleagues, he would have been aware of the plot to remove him.

“What happened is a crisis within the legislature; it has nothing to do with being an indigene or not, nor with the 2027 governorship election. The fact that 36 out of 40 lawmakers orchestrated Obasa’s removal without him knowing in advance speaks volumes. It confirms reports that he did not have a good relationship with the lawmakers,” he said.

Speaking on the reported directive from the President to reinstate Obasa as Speaker, the APC aspirant warned that such a move would backfire and have devastating consequences for the party in future elections.

He said, “Removing the new Speaker will cause more crises for the party. Besides, how do we confirm that the President even gave such a directive? It could be a case of name-dropping. Assuming the directive is real, implementing it would be difficult because it would be seen as an attack on the indigenes.

“The new Speaker and her deputy are both Lagos indigenes. She is already receiving strong support from feminists and other female-led groups. Removing her would have a ripple effect on the party.”

Commenting on the crisis, a chieftain of the APC, Joe Igbokwe, said the matter wouldn’t go out of hand, saying ‘the bubble will not burst.’

He expressed his confidence in the ability of the GAC to manage the crisis, maintaining that there was no cause for alarm.

Igbokwe who spoke with Punch, said, “Lagos is Lagos and when the chips are down, everybody comes to the table and addresses the matter. Lagos has come a long way in matters of democracy and how to handle things like this. There are strong elders among the GAC members who will sit down, look into the matter, and try to resolve whatever it is.

“GAC is one body that I respect in Lagos; the bubble will not burst. There is no cause for alarm. Given my experience in Lagos politics, in which I have worked for almost 20 years, members of the GAC are committed and strong-willed. They have wisdom and understanding; they know when to go and when to stop, so there is no cause for worry.

“There is nothing GAC cannot manage; the current issue will not get out of hand. No man can change the system of Lagos, and one man cannot cause division in GAC. It is a kind of collective responsibility, and they are always united in anything they do.”