Tinubu Celebrates Fayemi’s Legacy, Dedication To Democracy On 60th Birthday

President Bola Tinubu has honoured former Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, on his 60th birthday, lauding his dedication to democracy, governance, and national development.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Tinubu reflected on his long-standing association with Fayemi, tracing their shared history back to the pro-democracy struggle of the 1990s, when they stood against military rule.

The President recalled Fayemi’s active participation in advocating for Chief MKO Abiola’s release and the reversal of the annulment of the June 12, 1993, presidential election.

Amidst press censorship and the crackdown on activists by the military regime, Fayemi played a key role in countering state oppression.

“During the challenging General Sani Abacha era, civil rights and pro-democracy activists, especially those in exile, had to rely on their ingenuity to survive. Kayode’s brilliance, commitment, and strategic skills were invaluable to our cause.

“There was a need to have a radio station covering the activities of the pro-democracy movement at home and abroad. Dr. Fayemi and other activists actualised the birth of the pro-democracy radio, Radio Kudirat, named in honour of Alhaja Kudirat Abiola,” Tinubu said.

Following Nigeria’s transition to democracy in 1999, Fayemi established the Centre for Democracy and Development, an organisation committed to promoting peace and security across Africa.

His political career began in 2006, when he ran for governor of Ekiti State under the Action Congress.

Although his initial victory was not recognised, Fayemi pursued legal redress and, after a prolonged legal battle, was declared governor in 2010 following a court-ordered re-run election.

Tinubu also acknowledged Fayemi’s key role in the formation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2013. As chair of the presidential primary panel, he played a crucial part in selecting Muhammadu Buhari as the party’s flagbearer.

Fayemi later took on the role of Director of Policy in the 2015 APC/Buhari campaign, which resulted in the unprecedented defeat of an incumbent president.

His service continued under Buhari’s administration as Minister of Mines and Steel Development before returning to govern Ekiti State for a second term in 2018.

Reflecting on Fayemi’s leadership, Tinubu remarked, “As a two-term governor, he served the people amid severe economic challenges. There is no doubt that he made his mark in the governance of Ekiti State.”

He further praised Fayemi’s unwavering commitment to the APC, recalling his decision to step down during the 2023 APC presidential primaries—a move Tinubu described as demonstrating “remarkable humility and comradeship.”

“With our long years together in the trenches and years of party and national politics collaboration, Fayemi has been an able lieutenant, an invaluable ally, and a committed patriot,” Tinubu said.

Recognising Fayemi’s accomplishments as an academic, author, administrator, and development expert, Tinubu wished him continued success and good health.

“As he turns 60, I wish him continued health and fulfilment in the years ahead,” he added.