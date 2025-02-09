‘This Will Be A Lesson To Others’ – APC Chieftain Hails Tinubu For Sacking Three RECs

A prominent member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, has praised President Bola Tinubu for dismissing three Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) who were implicated in misconduct during the 2023 general elections.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials affected by this decision are Ike Uzochukwu from Abia, Hudu Yunusa-Ari from Adamawa, and Nura Ali from Sokoto.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday in Osogbo, Oyintiloye also expressed gratitude to the Senate for approving the President’s request to remove the suspended RECs.

He emphasized that dismissing these RECs would significantly deter others, promote accountability, and help restore public trust in the country’s electoral process.

“I want to commend the President for the bold step to terminate the appointments of the suspended RECs.

“This is a demonstration that the President is keen to free, fair and credible election that Nigerians will be proud of.

“The suspension and termination of the appointments of the three RECs; Ike Uzochukwu (Abia), Hudu Yunusa-Ari (Adamawa), and Nura Ali (Sokoto) will serve as a deterrent to other RECs who have similar traits.

“The President has promised to fight corruption and this will serve as a lesson to other public servants that the country is moving forward,” he said.

Oyintiloye, a former legislator, praised INEC for its disciplinary measures taken against the RECs in March 2023.

The APC leader recalled that Yunusa-Ari was suspended for unlawfully assuming the role of Returning Officer during the Adamawa Governorship election and for making an unauthorized announcement of results.

He noted that Ali and Uzochukwu were suspended due to negligence in their duties, with Ali facing legal action related to bribery allegations.

Additionally, Oyintiloye commended INEC for prosecuting Prof. Ignatius Udok for electoral fraud, stating that this reflects the commission’s dedication to maintaining electoral integrity.

He remarked that the sentencing of Udok, who served as the Returning Officer for the Essien Udim State Constituency in the 2019 general elections by an Akwa Ibom State High Court in Uyo, serves as a significant indication that the country’s electoral reforms are progressing.

However, Oyintiloye urged the President to continue his efforts against corruption, emphasizing that these initiatives are beginning to produce positive outcomes.