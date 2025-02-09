The North Central zone of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has warned aggrieved members of the party and support groups to desist from attacking President Bola Tinubu, the National Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Ganduje, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume and other leaders of the party.

Naija News reports that this threat follows a recent attack against Tinubu and some APC leaders by political groups and party bigwigs, including the erstwhile Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, and the immediate past Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

Amaechi had charged Nigerians to be prepared to defend their mandate in the forthcoming 2027 election, warning that politicians, including the current president, would not cede power easily and would do whatever it takes, including stealing, maiming and killing, to remain in power.

Similarly, El-Rufai claimed he no longer reckoned with his party, APC, saying it had become a zero-man show. He urged opposition parties to unite and form a broad coalition to challenge the ruling party and protect democracy.

Some aggrieved party members from the North Central have criticized Akume several times on social media over his lingering feud with Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia.

In response, the National Vice Chairman of APC North Central, Mu’azu Rijau and the Zonal Secretary of the region, Yakubu Adamu, in a statement jointly issued in Abuja on Saturday, said the leadership would not hesitate to impose sanctions on those attacking its leaders.

Rijau noted that the decision to take decisive action against erring members was taken at a crucial meeting of the APC zonal leaders and state chairmen in Abuja on Friday.

The statement read, “The attention of the leadership of the APC North Central has been drawn to the activities of some personalities and support groups who are using the name of the party to attack, insult and disparage the persons, characters and reputations of some eminent leaders of the party in the media.

“The zonal party leadership wish to condemn and unequivocally reject this development. We make bold to say that these groups are not only unrecognised, they are nothing but usurpers and interlopers. Of particular attention was the recent unwarranted attacks on the person and office of the former governor of Benue State and current SGF, Senator George Akume by some sponsored groups.

“The leadership of the party in the zone wish to pass a vote of confidence on our leaders, particularly Akume and all our five elected governors in the zone, whose contributions to the growth of the party in the zone and indeed the country have been acknowledged by all and sundry.

“We are by this statement warning these persons and groups to desist forthwith from any guise to disparage, attack and insult our leaders. Failure to do so will attract the full weight of the law.”