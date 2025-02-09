“They Are Fighting A Proxy War” – Anyanwu Exposes PDP Governors’ Plot To Form New Political Party

Disputed National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Sam Anyanwu, has accused the party’s governors and Board of Trustees (BoT) of working to remove him due to his close ties with Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Naija News reports that Anyanwu also alleged that PDP governors are plotting to form a new political party.

Speaking in an interview with Saturday Tribune, he described the push for the inauguration of Sunday Udeh-Okoye—who was affirmed as National Secretary by the Court of Appeal—as part of a “proxy war” waged against him by governors and the BoT.

The PDP has been facing persistent internal conflicts, largely split between factions loyal to Wike and those resisting his influence.

Anyanwu, a known Wike ally, was backed by the former Rivers State governor in his unsuccessful bid for the Imo State governorship. He claimed that his opponents are targeting him simply because of his relationship with Wike.

Governors’ Forum a ‘Social Gathering’ – Anyanwu

Anyanwu dismissed the legitimacy of the governors’ and BoT’s actions, arguing that neither has constitutional authority within the PDP.

“The truth of the matter is that these people are fighting a proxy war. They know my relationship with Wike. That’s all. I don’t have any issue with any of them,” he asserted.

Describing the PDP Governors’ Forum as a voluntary group with no binding authority, he stated: “The governors’ forum is a voluntary organization. Any governor can decide to be a member. It’s not a compulsory thing. It’s a social gathering.”

Emphasizing his long-standing role in the party, he said: “I know these people. The party gave them tickets to become governors. I was National Secretary before most of them became governors.”

Governors Accused of Plotting Party Defection

Anyanwu further alleged that PDP governors are deliberately creating internal crises to justify defection and the formation of new political parties.

“There is no issue in the party. They are just creating tension, causing unnecessary problems for them to go to the respective parties they want to form,” he claimed.

The conflict escalated after the PDP Governors Forum, in a meeting held in Asaba, Delta State, officially endorsed Udeh-Okoye as the National Secretary.

This move followed a Court of Appeal ruling in Enugu, which affirmed Udeh-Okoye as the rightful occupant of the position.

BoT Endorses Udeh-Okoye’s Appointment

Udeh-Okoye was nominated for the position after Anyanwu temporarily resigned to contest the 2024 Imo State governorship election. Following his electoral loss, Anyanwu attempted to reclaim the role, despite the South-East Zone having already put forward Udeh-Okoye in accordance with party guidelines.

The PDP’s BoT reinforced the governors’ position by adopting a committee report led by Barr. Kabiru Tanimu Turaki (SAN), which upheld the court’s ruling in favor of Udeh-Okoye.

Regarding the proposed National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, which the governors had recommended, Anyanwu revealed that the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) has not yet convened to initiate the process.