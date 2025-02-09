Shops, Vehicles Wrecked In Fresh Tanker Explosion In Niger [Photos]

A gas tanker explosion in Sabon Wuse, located within the Tafa Local Government Area of Niger State, has resulted in significant damage to numerous vehicles, shops, and food supplies, prompting business owners to assess their losses.

Naija News understands that the gas explosion occurred at approximately 11 p.m. on Saturday, when a gas tanker was discharging its contents at a local filling station.

The Director General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Abdullahi Baba-Arah, verified the occurrence in a statement on Sunday, noting that although there were no fatalities, the extent of the destruction was considerable.

According to Channels Television, eyewitnesses reported that the blast created shockwaves throughout the community, instilling fear among residents.

The ensuing fire rapidly spread, affecting a nearby petrol station and consuming several shops and parked vehicles.

A local resident of Sabon Wuse, Musa Aliyu, characterized the incident as horrifying.

“The fire was so intense that its flames could be seen from different parts of the town. People ran out of their homes in fear. We thank Allah that no one was injured, but the destruction is huge,” he said.

Firefighters reached the location after several hours; however, the blaze had already destroyed significant assets by that time.

The site of the gas explosion in Sabon Wuse, Tafa Local Government Area of Niger State.

In the aftermath, residents have called on authorities to enforce more stringent safety measures for gas and petrol stations to avert future incidents. This explosion highlights the dangers involved in the management of combustible materials.

See more photos from the scene of the incident below: