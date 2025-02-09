Protest Erupts In Rivers Community As Police Officer Kills Man

The extra-judicial killing of a youth by a police officer in the Omagwa community, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, has sparked protests.

Naija News learnt that the incident occurred when the policeman attached to the Omagwa Division of the Rivers State Police Command shot and killed Chikuma Egbule, a native of the community.

This sparked instant protests in the community, which is also a host community for the Port Harcourt International Airport, as the protesters carried the body of the slain youth to the Omagwa Divisional Police station, where they intended to deposit it.

However, resisted and repelled by the police officers on the ground, the protesters blocked the road in agitation, causing gridlock on the busy highway leading to the airport and Owerri in Imo state.

Confirming the incident to Channels Television, the spokesperson for the Rivers State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, said that the trigger-happy cop had been arrested, and the body of the deceased had been deposited at the morgue.

She said, “The command is aware, and the CP is on top of the situation. Normalcy has now been restored, and adequate security is present on the ground to prevent any breach of peace.

“The corpse has been deposited at the morgue while the police officers have been detained while an investigation is ongoing.”