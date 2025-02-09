No Godfather Can Take Advantage Of Osun, I Have Blocked All Leakages – Gov Adeleke

The Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, stated that he made it impossible for any godfather to take advantage of his administration.

He explained that he destroyed the influence of political godfathers who previously exploited the state’s resources and ensured Osun’s finances were now channelled directly into development projects.

While speaking during an interview on Channels Television, the governor stated that his strict financial discipline and aggressive revenue generation strategies had enabled him to meet ambitious infrastructural targets despite inheriting a massive debt burden.

He said, “I blocked all the leakages to the extent that no godfather can take advantage of the system.

“Where it’s not necessary to spend money, I block it. I am a very prudent administrator. I check it myself, that is why I am successful. I didn’t owe anybody any favours because nobody financed my campaign.”

Speaking further, he disclosed that his government has been steadily repaying the state’s debt while expanding the state’s infrastructure.

“Infrastructure is very important. I’m not just doing the ones people will see; I go into the villages because our people are mostly farmers. If they don’t have good roads, how will they bring their goods to town?

“I had a N100 billion infrastructure plan, and people thought it was impossible, but in two years, I met the target,” he explained.

According to the governor, his administration has constructed about 150 kilometres of roads across Osogbo and other cities, ensuring that even smaller towns benefit from at least 1.5 kilometres of road projects.

He also highlighted the installation of streetlights across newly constructed roads, transforming the state’s night-time scenery.

Adeleke credited his achievements to a revamped Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) system, which has reduced financial wastage and optimised state earnings.