Nigerian Skitmaker, Zicsaloma Unveils New Look After Nose Surgery

Nigerian skit maker, Aloma Isaac Junior, better known as Zicsaloma, has unveiled his new nose weeks after undergoing ethnic rhinoplasty in Turkey.

Naija News reports that the content creator also received a complimentary facelift as part of the procedure.

In a video via his Instagram page on Sunday, Zicsaloma documented his recovery process, offering fans a closer look at his transformation.

Despite the criticism and backlash online, Zicsaloma confidently showcased his refined face and nose.

His new look has sparked mixed reactions online as many fans applauded the results while others questioned the necessity of the surgery.

See photo below:

Meanwhile, Zicsaloma has expressed gratitude to God after he and his team narrowly escaped a disastrous accident at his house.

Naija News reports that Zicsaloma took to his Instagram page to share a video of the aftermath of a plaster of Paris (POP) ceiling collapse in his sitting room.

According to Zicsaloma, the incident occurred shortly after some members of his team, who had been camping at his residence for three days, left the sitting room.

The skit maker stated that no one was injured except for the ceiling fan, which was damaged, adding that one should always get good artisans for building construction.