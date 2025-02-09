Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Sunday, 9th February, 2025

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Sunday, 9th February 2025.

The PUNCH: Northern ministers in President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet have started throwing their weight behind the administration in the face of growing criticism from opposition figures. Sunday PUNCH noted that some of the ministers and senior officeholders recently became vocal following criticisms of the administration by notable elites and politicians.

The Nation: Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun has instituted a disciplinary committee to handle the cases of senior officers who have allegedly refused to proceed on retirement despite clocking 60 years or spending 35 years in service. The committee will sit at the Force Headquarters, Abuja from tomorrow till Thursday, it was gathered yesterday.

