Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Monday, 10th February, 2025

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Monday, 10th February 2025.

The PUNCH: The amount budgeted for personnel costs, including salaries and allowances to state civil servants, has increased from N2.036tn spent in 2024 to N3.87tn in the approved 2025 budget. Although the 36 sub-national allocated a total sum of N2.8tn as salaries costs, it only paid out a total of N2.036tn within the 12 months of 2024, a reduction of N764bn, according to its budget implementation report.

Vanguard: Nigeria is facing a critical shortage of skilled health professionals. Public hospitals are grappling with significant challenges that affect their ability to deliver quality healthcare. The strain is evident across the country, from insufficient bed spaces to outdated equipment and inadequate staffing.

The Guardian: The public power crisis rocking the University Teaching Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, is taking an embarrassing toll on the flagship tertiary hospital and the public whose wellbeing depends on it. The sprawling federal government-owned health facility has been in blackout for 107 days and is only powered by generating sets, inverters, rechargeable lamps, and solar-powered fans – as provided by the management, and sometimes by desperate care seekers.

The Nation: Alternative funding for infrastructure through Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) using the capital market is under consideration by the Federal Government. The government is making the arrangement in collaboration with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a subsidiary of the World Bank.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.