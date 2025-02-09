Nigerian Army Warns Public Against Fraudsters Impersonating COAS Oluyede

The Nigerian Army has issued a public alert regarding fraudsters impersonating the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, on social media.

In a statement signed by Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, Director of Army Public Relations, the military urged Nigerians to be cautious of individuals using the COAS’s official portrait as a profile picture to deceive unsuspecting victims.

According to the statement, these scammers operate through online platforms such as Zoom, WhatsApp, and Facebook, luring people into virtual meetings where they request participants to share numbers displayed on their screens. These numbers are then used for fraudulent activities.

The Army also identified several phone numbers frequently associated with these impostors:

– 09033949238, 09075323836, 09074272745, 08169257155, 08064561495

– 08054138812, 09161521558, 09026515718, 09020898622, 08131333263

– 09077188584, 08084529752, 08147409236, 09136497898, 09024627712

– 07010119398, 09138997224, 09061549129, 08163593764, 07035272009

– 09018150412, 08093524443, 08088120581

Public Advisory

To safeguard against these fraudulent schemes, the Nigerian Army has advised the public to:

– Avoid engaging in online meetings with individuals using the COAS’s official portrait as a profile picture.

– Report suspicious activities or fraudulent phone numbers by calling the Nigerian Army’s toll-free hotline at 193.

– Follow official communication channels when engaging with the Nigerian Army to prevent falling victim to impersonators.

The Army reiterated the need for heightened vigilance, urging Nigerians to remain cautious and report any suspicious activity promptly.