Namibia’s Founding President, Sam Nujoma Is Dead

Namibia’s first president and a key figure in the country’s struggle for independence from South Africa, Sam Nujoma, died at 95.

The announcement came from President Nangolo Mbumba, who confirmed that Nujoma had been hospitalised for three weeks before succumbing to an illness.

Expressing his grief, Mbumba described Nujoma as a “revered freedom fighter and revolutionary leader” who dedicated his life to serving Namibia.

“Our Founding Father lived a long and consequential life during which he exceptionally served the people of his beloved country,” he stated.

A Life Shaped by Struggle

Born into a humble farming family of the Ovambo tribe, Nujoma was the eldest of ten children. His early years were marked by hardship, and in 1949, he took a job as a railway sweeper near Windhoek while attending night school.

It was during this time that he met Herero leader Hosea Kutako, a prominent figure opposing apartheid rule in Namibia, then known as South West Africa.

Kutako’s influence played a pivotal role in shaping Nujoma’s political consciousness.

By the late 1950s, Nujoma had emerged as a key activist, resisting forced relocations of black workers.

In 1960, at Kutako’s urging, he went into exile, leaving behind his wife and four children. That same year, he was elected the leader of the South West Africa People’s Organisation (SWAPO).

From exile, he tirelessly sought international support for Namibia’s independence.

When diplomatic efforts failed, SWAPO launched an armed struggle in 1966 against South Africa, which had refused to relinquish control of the former German colony.

Pretoria justified its occupation by claiming it was a necessary buffer against communism in Africa.

Leading an Independent Namibia

After decades of struggle, Namibia finally gained independence in 1990, making it one of the last African nations to break free from colonial rule.

Nujoma won the country’s first democratic elections and served three terms as president, overseeing a period of political stability and economic growth.

His policies on HIV/AIDS gained international recognition, though his tenure was not without controversy.

He faced criticism for refusing to rehabilitate former SWAPO members detained in Angola as alleged spies for the apartheid regime.

Additionally, his strong opposition to homosexuality—calling it “madness” in 2001—sparked backlash after he threatened legal action against LGBTQ+ individuals.

After stepping down in 2005, his successor, Hifikepunye Pohamba, assumed office. However, Nujoma remained a powerful figure in Namibian politics until his formal retirement two years later.

A Lasting Legacy

President Mbumba paid tribute to Nujoma’s enduring influence, stating, “He inspired us to stand tall and take ownership of our homeland.”

Meanwhile, President-elect Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, set to assume office next month, hailed Nujoma’s “visionary leadership” and his commitment to building a united nation. “Let us honour his legacy by upholding resilience, solidarity, and selfless service,” she urged.