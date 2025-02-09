‘Ministers, Top Political Appointees Receive Marching Orders To Defend Tinubu Against Northern Elites’

Ministers and senior political figures from the Northern region in President Bola Tinubu’s administration have intensified their defense of the government following a wave of criticism from opposition figures and political elites.

According to Punch, several political appointees, including ministers and top officeholders, have become increasingly vocal in countering negative narratives, following directives from the Presidency to oppose dissenters.

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, has led the charge against opposition voices, particularly targeting former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, over what he termed reckless and inflammatory remarks against Tinubu’s administration.

Naija News recall that Matawalle described Amaechi’s comments as “dangerous and divisive”, especially at a time when the government is working to strengthen national security and unity.

Additionally, the minister lashed out at the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), which had expressed regret over supporting Tinubu in the 2023 general election.

He dismissed the NEF as a political burden to the North, accusing its leaders of pushing selfish interests under the guise of regional advocacy.

A recent clash between former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, and National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, has further deepened political tensions.

El-Rufai accused Ribadu of “serious amnesia” for allegedly denying past statements where he reportedly branded Tinubu as the “most corrupt” politician.

The former governor referenced records from a 2006 Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, where Ribadu, as Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), purportedly made similar corruption allegations against Tinubu.

In response, Ribadu denied the claims and, through his legal counsel, demanded a public apology from El-Rufai, further escalating the feud.

Foreign Affairs Minister Fires Back At Bauchi Governor

Similarly, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, has taken a strong stance against Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, after the governor accused Tinubu’s administration of failing to deliver on its promises.

Tuggar dismissed Mohammed’s remarks as “mischievous”, urging him to stop misleading the public on national issues.

He further highlighted the increase in federal allocation to Bauchi State due to fiscal reforms under Tinubu, questioning the lack of visible development in the state.

The minister also accused Governor Mohammed of attempting to dominate Bauchi’s political landscape and using tactics that had previously led to unrest during his tenure as FCT Minister.

According to sources close to the Tinubu administration, northern ministers and senior political leaders have been instructed to aggressively counter criticisms from opposition politicians, particularly those from the North.

A close ally of a defense minister confirmed to Punch that the Presidency had given explicit orders to ensure that opposition attacks do not gain momentum ahead of the 2027 elections.

The source said, “Yes, we need to silence these nay-sayers, alluding to the campaigns of the 2027 anti-Tinubu forces from the North.

“I’m sure that of recent, you have seen many of the ministers in Tinubu’s cabinet coming out to counter these oligarchs as you call them.

“They are in the minority and the President or the Presidency is not afraid of them, but we too, and by this, I mean our political leaders, ministers, and holders of other top political appointments have been given the mandate and marching orders by the Presidency to move to the campaign fields and counter the naysayers from the elites in the north.”

Another reliable source in the presidential villa and principal officer to Tinubu told Punch that aside from the marching orders to political office holders of northern extraction to resell the President to the North, and there was strong contention between the two subzones in the region over where the pendulum would swing to after 2027.

He said, “The issue goes beyond the 2027 presidential ambition of the President. Many of these politicians from the north who are in our government know the implications of not supporting Tinubu’s ambition for 2027.

“They know that two notable zones in the North — the North West and North East — are now sharply divided over where the presidential candidate of the ruling APC after 2027 should come from and who will succeed President Tinubu in 2031.

“While notable politicians from the North-West including ex-Senator Wammako and former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, are fighting tooth and nail to discredit President Tinubu from running for second term in 2027, those from the North-East, including the incumbent Vice President, Kashim Shettima, and some ministers in the cabinet such as the Minister of Health, Professor Ali Pate; and his Foreign Affairs counterpart are working on the formula that the Presidency should go to the North East.”

Continuing, the source maintained that “the recent onslaught by El-Rufai to paint President Tinubu in a bad light in the North has been countered by the people working for him (Tinubu)while the President has also strengthened his supporters with appointments and projects.”

He stressed that some of the President’s supporters in the North West states, including El-Rufai’s successor, who is the sitting governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, and a former Katsina State governor, Aminu Masari, as well as Matawalle, were countering the moves.

“Besides, President Tinubu has allocated some projects to Kaduna South by giving them a university, while he also appointed Masari as the Chairman of TETfund. He was also the only presidential candidate who visited Birni Gwari during the campaign for the 2023 elections in spite of the insecurity in the area and made some promises to them.

“The Presidency is also working to weaken the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Muhammed, who has disappointed some people who sponsored his election.

“You know that the sitting Bauchi governor is the chairman of the PDP Governors Forum and Wike is the sponsor of the Peoples Democratic Party, but he has fallen out with Wike.

“That is where Wike and all other supporters have a very good job to play, weakening Bala Muhammed and all his plans.

“The APC has pencilled down two serving ministers, Ali Pate and the Foreign Affairs Minister to contest the governorship seat in Bauchi, which is in the North East,” the source stated.

Similarly, the Minister of Environment, Balarabe Lawal, said those speaking against President Tinubu were blackmailers.

In an interview with Punch through his personal assistant, Yusuf Garba, the minister said the president’s political appointees were using persuasive means to gather support and influence his re-election in 2027.

He said, “Most of the so-called northern elites campaigning against the President are not mandated or appointed to talk on behalf of the northern region and its elders or leaders.

“President Bola Tinubu has given the North a sense of belonging in his administration by appointing individuals into key offices. The North has no alternative but to support his reelection bid.”