Ministers Defending Tinubu Are Acting Independently – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Publicity Secretary for the North-West, Musa Mada, has dismissed speculations that the Presidency orchestrated recent rebuttals from northern ministers against critics of President Bola Tinubu

Speaking in an interview with Punch, Mada insisted that the ministers and top government appointees who have responded to opposition figures like former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, and Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, did so on their own accord without any directive from the Presidency.

He said, “It’s something that comes with time. It’s a spontaneous and momentous event. When something happens, ordinarily one would be obliged to set the record straight. Before, there were no issues like this that made them speak. Now that there are issues, there is a need for some of us to clarify the entire scenario and set the record straight.

“In case of those people making noise about Asiwaju’s administration, especially with regard to sectionalism, trying to make Tinubu’s government look like an administration that is for a section of the country. They are highly insincere people.

“Take someone like Bala Mohammed for example. Go to his state and see the maladministration there, especially when it comes to the resources of Bauchi. We have records of the unprintable things he is doing with their resources. You will agree with me that from independence to today, there was no time when governors had it so good as now.

“When it comes to defending their interests, they will unite themselves. No matter how the masses cry, they will not even consider them. One such instance is subsidy removal. Did you hear a complaint from any governor? Even before this administration, it was governors that were pushing the federal government to remove the subsidy and share the money with them.”

The APC spokesman also dragged El-Rufai, whom he labelled a hypocrite, for attempting to disparage the President because he was neither appointed his vice president nor minister