Liverpool Crash Out Of FA Cup After Stunning Defeat To Plymouth Argyle

Liverpool suffered a shocking elimination from the FA Cup after falling to Plymouth Argyle in the fourth round, marking one of the biggest upsets of the competition so far.

Despite being overwhelming favourites against a side struggling at the bottom of the EFL Championship, Liverpool—led by Arne Slot—fielded a heavily rotated squad, particularly in midfield and defence.

The changes proved costly as Plymouth capitalised on their opportunity.

The decisive moment came in the second half when Darko Gyabi’s flicked pass struck Harvey Elliott’s hand, earning the home side a penalty.

Ryan Hardie calmly slotted the spot-kick past Caoimhin Kelleher in the 53rd minute, sending Home Park into celebration.

Liverpool’s attack, featuring Federico Chiesa, Diogo Jota, and Luis Díaz, failed to break down a Plymouth defence that conceded the most goals in the Championship this season.

The absence of key players like Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Alexis Mac Allister, and Ryan Gravenberch from the squad further weakened their chances.

This marks the second recent setback for Slot’s rotated squad, following a Champions League defeat to PSV in the final group-stage game—though that loss had no consequences, as Liverpool had already secured qualification.

The defeat made the FA Cup the first competition Liverpool had exited this season. It also mirrors their fourth-round elimination two seasons ago when Brighton knocked them out in 2022-23.

Despite the disappointment, Liverpool remain contenders on multiple fronts. They are in the Carabao Cup final, the Champions League round of 16, and lead the Premier League by six points with a game in hand.