Kwankwaso, Aregbesola’s Political Alliance Stir Speculations Ahead Of 2027 Elections

The National Leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, on Saturday, held a closed-door meeting with former Minister of Interior and ex-Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, at the latter’s residence in Lagos.

Details of the discussions remain unclear, but sources within the Osun State chapter of the NNPP hinted that the meeting revolved around national politics and potential political realignments ahead of the 2027 elections.

Naija News understands that Aregbesola, who recently led his political faction, the Omoluabi Progressives, out of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun, has been the subject of intense speculation regarding his next political move.

His exit from the APC, citing victimisation and marginalisation by the party’s leadership, has fueled rumours about his potential defection to another political platform.

Osun NNPP Chairman Tosin Odeyemi confirmed the meeting and shared photos of Kwankwaso and Aregbesola, suggesting that discussions could signal a new political alliance.

When asked by Punch to comment on the development, Odeyemi said “The meeting took place at the residence of Aregbesola in Lagos.

“The meeting reflected a shared commitment to strengthening democratic institutions and fostering national development.

“The third force in Nigeria’s political landscape presently is NNPP and the party leadership will leave no stone on turn in making Nigeria great again.”