I Would Rather Go Home Than Leave PDP – Bode George

A former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, has vowed that despite the crisis rocking the opposition party, he can never dump the PDP.

According to him, all other political parties in the country apart from PDP are an association of strange bedfellows.

Speaking in an interview with newsmen in Lagos on Sunday, George acknowledged the crisis rocking the party but maintained that the situation would be resolved.

The elder statesman submitted that the PDP is the only party that maintains strong democratic principles.

“I can’t leave PDP, I can’t. Look, every other party is like a miniatured congregation of strange bed fellows.

“They do not have the principles that we have in the our party. So why would I leave reality for others? I would rather go home because I believe so much in the principles of the party

“A rolling stone gathers no moss.If we have crisis in the party, we will stay there and resolve it, we are going nowhere,” he said.

PDP Does Not Miss Defectors

George maintained that the defection of heavyweight politicians such as Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso does not have a negative effect on the party.

He added that the fact that the late Chief Alex Ekwueme, a foundation member, couldn’t get the party’s presidential ticket on two attempts meant PDP was not built around individuals.

He, however, commended Ekwueme for never leaving the party or working against it despite the experience.

“He never, at any time, raised his hands to demonise or destroy the party,” George praised Ekwueme.