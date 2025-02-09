I Do Not Have The Power To Handle This – Gov Sule Uncovers Massive Recruitment Scandal

The Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, has threatened to hand over suspended officials of the Nasarawa State Teachers’ Service Commission (NSTSC) to security agencies.

The Governor made the threat while disclosing how the embattled government officials sold appointment letters to about 2,277 poor applicants before recruiting them as teachers.

Sule shared his grievances at the government house after he was presented with a report by the committee set up to investigate irregularities in the recent recruitment of teachers by the NSTSC.

He lamented that he had no choice but to hand over the suspended officials to the security agencies.

He said, “These people, we would report them to the security agencies, because this is beyond administration.

“The aspect of them collecting money from people, I don’t even have the power to handle that.

“The security agencies should be involved to see how these innocent children would get back their money.”

Expressing dismay over the findings of the investigative committee, the Governor said the suspended NSTSC officials have not been fair to the state because they went overboard to recruit 3,277 teachers instead of the 1,000 approved by his administration.

“How do we accommodate 3,277 teachers today in Nasarawa State? Where are you going to get the money to pay them? Where are you posting them?

“But that is not even the biggest worry. The biggest worry is that the entire exercise was not done on merit, which means we have engaged people who are not qualified to be posted as teachers,” he said.

On the fate of the 2,277 teachers recruited without approval, Governor Sule said, “This exercise is a complete destruction. If we employ 3,000 teachers, there is no way any school in the rural areas would have only two or three teachers.

“We employ people because of the vacancies that exist. You can’t go employing teachers without knowing where to post them.”

He also expressed concerns about the qualifications of the 1,000 officially recruited teachers, adding that his administration may consider conducting a fresh selection process for the 3,277 recruited teachers to employ the 1,000 most qualified teachers.

“This is beyond politics. We are not going to build a society until we have a society of people who are educated.

“The most important thing is not about politics but about the education of our own children

“We cannot have a society of educated people unless we have the right teachers,” he stated.