How Illegal Mining Is Worsening School Dropout Rates In Plateau – Mutfwang

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has raised concerns over the rising number of school dropouts in mining communities, attributing the crisis to the growing menace of illegal mining.

The Governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to tackling the issue, emphasizing its devastating impact on both education and the environment.

Speaking at a Sunday service at COCIN Headquarters Church in Jos, the governor urged religious and community leaders to support government efforts to address this growing challenge.

He stressed that illegal mining is not only destroying the land but also robbing children of their future.

Crackdown on Illegal Mining

Governor Mutfwang disclosed that he recently ordered a statewide raid on illegal mining camps, urging affected communities to see this as a necessary step rather than an attack on their livelihoods.

He said, “Last week, I ordered a raid on all illegal mining camps across the state. I urge you to help our people understand that we are not trying to deprive them of their livelihoods. The devastating consequences of illegal mining are beyond imagination.”

His remarks were backed by troubling findings that reveal a sharp decline in school enrolment in key mining areas, including Bassa, Riyom, Jos South, and Barkin Ladi.

“We conducted research and discovered that school dropout rates in these areas are distressingly high. Many classrooms are virtually empty.

“Just last month, we also uncovered cases where parents in Bassa were sending their children out for child labour. We are tracking them,’’ he said.

Community Engagement and Government Intervention

The governor called on local leaders to take responsibility for educating their people on the dangers of illegal mining, noting that the government would launch an awareness campaign in partnership with religious institutions.

He pleaded, “I appeal to all of you, as leaders in your communities, to take up this cause. May God burden your hearts with the urgency of this struggle so that you will rise above all affiliations and address your people.

“The church will play a pivotal role, and we will stand by our religious leaders in this effort.”

Beyond the impact on education, Governor Mutfwang highlighted the environmental and security risks of unregulated mining activities.

He warned that unchecked mining was causing severe land degradation, destabilizing communities, and even threatening government institutions.