Gov Yusuf Appoints New SSG

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has appointed a former Permanent Secretary for Research, Evaluation, and Political Affairs in the Office of the Secretary to the State Government, Umar Farouk Ibrahim, as the new Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

Naija News learnt that the Governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, issued a statement on Saturday stating that Ibrahim’s appointment takes effect on Monday, February 10, 2025.

According to the statement, Ibrahim was selected based on his extensive experience and expertise, which are expected to play a vital role in advancing the administration’s development agenda and keeping the state on track with its goals.

Governor Yusuf expressed confidence that Ibrahim’s appointment would significantly contribute to realizing his administration’s vision for Kano State, emphasizing the importance of experienced leadership in steering the state toward sustained development and growth.

The latest appointment comes months after Abdullahi Baffa Bichi, was sacked from the Governor’s cabinet along with the Chief of Staff and five other commissioners.

The statement added, “Umar Farouk Ibrahim brings over three decades of distinguished public service to his new role.

“His career in the civil service, spanning from 1987 to 2023, has been marked by key leadership positions that significantly contributed to the governance and administrative structure of Kano State.

“From March 2001 to May 2015, Ibrahim served as the Permanent Secretary for Research, Evaluation, and Political Affairs in the Office of the Secretary to the State Government.

“In this capacity, he was instrumental in analyzing key policy options, advising the government on viable alternatives, and overseeing the implementation of these policies across various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

“His early career also saw him play pivotal roles in community and educational reforms, such as his position as Secretary of the Inter-Community and Religious Consultative Forum in 1998 and the Committee on the Review of the Operations of the Agency for Mass Education in 1994.

“Mr. Ibrahim obtained a B.Sc. in Political Science from the prestigious Ahmadu Bello University in 1985, followed by several professional certificates that further enriched his qualifications.

“As a seasoned administrator and retired Permanent Secretary, Umar Farouk Ibrahim is expected to bring a wealth of knowledge, strategic insight, and a commitment to excellence in his new role as SSG.”