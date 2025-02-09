Gov Okpebholo Makes Fresh Appointment

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has appointed a seasoned professional and public servant, Theophilus Egbodion, as the pioneer Chairman of the State Commission for Persons with Disabilities.

Naija News recalls that in July 2022, the Edo State Government passed the Edo State Persons Living with Disability into Law. The law, among other things, aims to fully integrate people with disabilities into society and protect their rights.

Egbodin’s appointment was conveyed in a letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Musa Ikhilor.

Commenting, Egbodion described the appointment as a call to service and expressed gratitude to the Governor for the opportunity. He assured that he would serve with compassion while prioritizing the needs of people living with disabilities.

Born in 1978 in Uromi Edo State, Egbodion has consistently demonstrated excellence and dedication in his personal and professional pursuits despite being physically challenged.

He attended Federal Government College, Warri, for his secondary education, graduating in 2000.

He earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science in 2006 from Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma.

His leadership skills and expertise earned him his first appointment as Special Adviser to the Local Government Chairman of Esan North East.

In 2011, Egbodion joined the renowned Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital (ISTH) as a Data Processing Officer. His diligence and expertise helped him rise through the ranks.