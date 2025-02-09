Full List: Arsenal To Clear Seven Players, Make Four Top Signings

English Premier League club Arsenal are reportedly planning a significant overhaul of the squad this summer.

Reports indicate that Mikel Arteta aims to release at least seven players from his squad and secure at least four high-profile signings in his pursuit of the Premier League title.

The Gunners are at risk of finishing another season without silverware, having been eliminated from both the Carabao Cup and FA Cup, while their chances in the Premier League are dwindling.

Arteta’s team is six points behind Liverpool in the title race, a gap that could widen to nine if Arne Slot’s squad triumphs over Everton on Wednesday.

Although clinching the Champions League remains possible, club icon Paul Merson has expressed scepticism following their disappointing performance against Newcastle last week.

Consequently, Arteta is focused on bolstering his squad in several key areas during the summer transfer window.

As reported by the Mirror, the manager has already approved the exit of seven first-team players.

Raheem Sterling and Neto are set to depart the Emirates as their loan agreements with Chelsea and Bournemouth conclude.

Sterling has managed only one goal in 18 appearances, while Neto has featured just once.

Thomas Partey, Jorginho, and Kieran Tierney will also leave Arsenal as free agents as their contracts expire.

Oleksandr Zinchenko and Jakub Kiwior are also considered in excess of the requirements, having started only four league matches collectively this season.

While the exit of these seven players may not generate substantial transfer revenue, it will certainly alleviate the wage bill as Arteta seeks to acquire a new striker, defensive midfielder, and goalkeeper.