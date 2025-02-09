Former Nigerian Idol Winner Exposes Organisers, Says He Received No Prize Money

A former winner of Nigerian Idol, singer Kunle Ogunrombi, popularly known as K-Peace, has claimed that the show organisers did not pay him his prize money.

The season 5 winner made the disclosure during an interview on the latest episode of the ‘Honest Bunch Podcast’ with Nedu Wazobia.

In 2015, K-Peace was announced as the winner of the Etisalat-sponsored Nigerian Idol Season 5.

Ten years after his win, the singer, in a trending video on social media, stated that the organizers failed to fulfil the prizes announced to the public.

Expressing his frustration and disappointment, he said, “I came outside of the Nigerian Idol platform with zero naira in my account.”

Speaking in pidgin English, he continued, “As Nigerian Idol winner, I go waka all through Lagos, go for interviews without food for belle despite winning N7.5 million

“They announced that I had won N7.5 million. When I asked about the prize, they said they are still branding the car. What they announced on national TV be say I won N7.5 million with a brand new car and I’m supposed to have a two week trip to Dubai. I go through hell after winning the show.”

Nigerian Idol is a music talent reality show.