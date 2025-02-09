Crisis Looms As IGP Sets Up Disciplinary Committee, Senior Police Officers Head To Court

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has instituted a disciplinary committee to address the cases of senior police officers who have allegedly refused to proceed on retirement despite reaching the mandatory limits of 60 years of age or 35 years in service.

Naija News understands that the committee is scheduled to convene at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, from Tuesday to Thursday.

Among those summoned by the committee are: An Assistant Inspector General (AIG); at least two Commissioners of Police (CPs) and a senior police lawyer.

The IGP’s directive mandates the affected officers to appear in “clean working dress”, with a warning that the daily dress code must be strictly adhered to during their proceedings.

PSC’s Retirement Directive and Legal Controversy

The Police Service Commission (PSC) had earlier this month ordered the immediate retirement of all officers exceeding 35 years of service or above 60 years of age.

According to Ikechukwu Ani, Head of Press and Public Relations of the PSC, the commission revisited its 2017 plenary meeting decision and determined that:

He said: “The said decision in its intent and purpose contradicted the principle of a merger of service in the public service and is in violation of Public Service Rule No 020908 (i & ii), which mandates retirement upon 35 years of service or 60 years of age.”

The PSC’s ruling was conveyed to the IGP for implementation following the 1st Extraordinary Meeting of the 6th Management Board on January 31, 2025.

The PSC’s decision to enforce retirements has sparked criticism, particularly as IGP Egbetokun’s tenure was extended by President Bola Tinubu despite reaching the same retirement criteria.

However, Attorney General of the Federation and Justice Minister, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), defended the President’s decision, asserting that it was legally justified.

Meanwhile, the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) has adjourned further hearings in the case of police officers contesting their retirement to March 18, 2025.

The case, filed by Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Egong Egwu Egong, Edwin Okoro, and three others, challenges the PSC’s method of calculating service years.

Their counsel, Adeleke Agbola (SAN), argued that the controversial circular used by the PSC wrongly calculated service tenure from their initial date of entry into the force instead of when they joined the Police Academy.

He reminded the court that: “The judgment of the court is that the date is when the policemen got into the Academy. There is no appeal against the judgment.”

Agbola urged the court to maintain the status quo until committal proceedings determine whether the ruling had been violated.

