‘Choosing Gospel Music Does Not Mean We Should Be Wretched’ – Mike Abdul, Esther Igbekele, React To Pastor Oyakhilome’s Outburst

Nigerian gospel singers, Mike Abdul and Esther Igbekele, have weighed in on the outburst of the founder of LoveWorld, also known as Christ Embassy, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, that many gospel musicians are more focused on personal fame and financial gain than serving God.

Naija News reports that Pastor Oyakhilome said gospel singers who charge money to sing are not singing for God, noting that the church has been turned into a house of party than the house of God.

The Christ Embassy founder claimed that all gospel singers who charge money for their songs would soon be retired.

He said he used to celebrate ministers until God told him to stop. He added all churches would stop inviting ministers when they become a true church of God.

In an interview with Punch, Mike Abdul asserted that the ongoing conversation would help gospel singers to do what is right.

He said, “I think it is just human behaviour. There will always be extremes where people will be more lured by the money than the work. I think the church has been gracious enough to stretch a hand of honour and fellowship to the music of the gospel.

“So, I think when such extremes come, it depends on us to address them. It’s a good call actually, I won’t lie to you, so that we watch it and do what is right. People are engaging in the conversations and it is a way of reminding us to watch it and do what is right. We need to be able to draw structures that will attend to the issue of money and the sustainability of what we do.”

However, a popular female Yoruba gospel singer, Esther Igbekele, stated that gospel singers should not remain impoverished because they chose the genre, adding that they have financial responsibilities and families to care for.

She said, “Well, they both align together because choosing gospel music is somehow giving out to the Lord a mandate because there are other businesses. So it doesn’t mean you should be wretched. If you are worshipping the Lord, the Lord himself will bless you. As I’m talking to you, I’m on my way to a programme from Lagos to Akure (Ondo State). You know what it entails to move from point A to B and I am working with grown-up people. They have families, they have bills to pay, and they have things to sort out. If you are not paying them, they will not follow you. So you won’t say because you are giving your life to God, you want to be worshipping God and you remain in penury.

“I am not in party to that kind of arguments. But you know, there are two sides to a coin, so people think differently. But for me, if God is really giving you the courage to do his work, people should bless your life.

“I wouldn’t say some churches have turned worship into a party. The truth is, many people in the world today are struggling with depression. They feel down and need something to lift their spirits. That’s why some people go to church—not necessarily for deep worship, but just to feel happy and forget their problems for a while.”