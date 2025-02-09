Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 9th February 2025

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 8th February, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for ₦1570 and sell at ₦1590 on Saturday 8th February, 2025, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate ₦1570 Selling Rate ₦1590

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Highest Rate ₦1503 Lowest Rate ₦1496

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has said, with its partner, First Exploration & Petroleum Development Company Limited (First E&P) Joint Venture (JV), it has achieved a 96 percent reduction in gas flaring.

Naija News reports that NNPC’s spokesman, Olufemi Soneye, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

NNPC said the success achieved was in line with Nigeria’s commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 20% unconditionally and 47% conditionally, as stipulated in the Nationally Determined Contributions under the Paris Agreement.

“This remarkable milestone was attained through the implementation of an AG reinjection strategy into a designated underground storage reservoir at the Madu field, situated in OML 85, offshore Bayelsa State. The initiative ensures that gas, which would have otherwise been flared, is now safely stored, significantly mitigating environmental impact.

“The reduction in AG flaring aligns with the regulatory framework set forth by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), underscoring the JV’s compliance with national environmental standards and global best practices,” it read.