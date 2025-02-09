APC Chieftain, Basiru Speaks On Angry Northerners Working Against Tinubu’s Re-Election

The National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ajibola Basiru, has stated that it is wrong to assume that Northerners are working against the re-election of President Bola Tinubu.

He stated this while speaking with The Sun on various issues, including the speculations that the North is ganging up against Tinubu.

He described the assumption that Northerners were working against the president’s re-election in 2027 as the fallacy of hasty generalisation.

Basiru claimed that the assumptions were simply pontifications of disgruntled politicians.

He said, “What you have just said about northerners ganging up against Asiwaju’s re-election is what philosophers call the fallacy of hasty generalisation. The Vice President, Minister of Economic Development, APC National Chairman, and others supporting President Tinubu are not Southerners. It is wrong to claim that Northerners are against Tinubu’s re-election bid.

“In Katsina recently, anytime they shout Nigeria, others will respond Sai Tinubu. We have to ignore the pontificating of some social media and disgruntled politicians from the reality on ground. The groundswell of support for our party all over the country has been overwhelmingly increasing.

“In the same Katsina, during the flag-off for the local government election campaign, all other political parties collapsed their structures to join the APC, including the former governor, Ibrahim Shema, yet you are still saying that the North is against President Tinubu. In Kaduna State, our governor is fantastically doing well. It is the same support in Kano. Mr. President has no problem in the North and as I said, we are not indolent people without job at hand to think about 2027 now. We are executing our Renewed Hope Agenda and when there is time for politics, we will do that.”