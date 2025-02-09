Anambra APC Cries Foul Over Soludo’s Govt Dominance, Appeals To Tinubu For Intervention

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State has condemned what it describes as the Chukwuma Soludo-led All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) ‘s dominance over the affairs of President Bola Tinubu’s Federal Government.

The party lamented that Soludo’s dominance in affairs that concern Anambra, even at the federal level, has become a challenge to the state chapter of the APC.

The party chairman in the state, Basil Ejidike, shared his concern while speaking at the weekend.

He lamented that all appointments coming to Anambra from the Federal Government had nominees from APGA, while even rice distributed to all states to cushion the effect of hardship had Anambra’s share rebagged with the picture of the governor and distributed to only APGA members last Christmas.

Appealing to Tinubu, Ejidike said: “Sir, may I seize this opportunity to draw your attention to some challenges confronting the APC in Anambra State, that require your kind intervention.

“The issue of appointments made by the Federal government without recourse to the party is inimical to the growth and success of the party in our state, as these appointees do not reckon with the party at the state level.

“Whereby, most of those who have made and are still making heavy sacrifices for the party have not been adequately rewarded and appreciated, many of those who have gotten juicy Federal Government appointments in the past were mainly non-party members, drawn especially from our rival All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).”

He said the trend has not served as a source of inspiration or motivation to party members and is threatening its strength and enthusiasm of emerging victorious in the Anambra 2025 project.

“At the ward, local government and state levels, our members are being discriminated against, as APGA does not recognize or reckon with those who are not their members in the distribution and allocation of government appointments and incentives.

“More worrisome is the fact that what we as a state get from the federal government as incentives and palliatives are usually sent through the state government.

“Sequel to the above, non-APGA members are denied access to them. It is on record that bags of rice sent as palliatives by the federal government were repackaged, and Governor Soludo’s pictures and APGA logo embossed on those bags, thereby giving the impression that they were provided by the governor.

“This arrangement has continued to diminish our party’s influence and reach within the state, and we are terrified to say the least.

“APC in Anambra have come with a passionate appeal, asking that you (Ganduje) intervene and save our members in Anambra from neglect,” he added.