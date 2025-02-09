Adeboye: You Are A Fake Pastor If You Arrest Anyone Criticizing You – Adeyanju

Popular Nigerian lawyer and activist, Deji Adeyanju, has stated that any pastor who orders the arrest of those criticizing him is not a genuine man of God.

He said this while reacting to the call by the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Enoch Adeboye, to release TikToker, Olumide Ogunsanwo, popularly known as SeaKing.

Naija News reports that SeaKing had criticized Adeboye over his call for 100 days of fasting among members of RCCG.

In a viral video on TikTok, he branded Pastor Adeboye as “very stupid and foolish” for subjecting his congregation to a 100-day fast.

However, the content creator was picked up by officials of the Nigeria Police in Lagos and moved to the Federal Investigation Department (FID) in Abuja under DIG Dasuki Galandanchi for alleged cyberbullying.

Reacting, Adeyanju commended Adeboye for calling for the release of SeaKing.

Posting on Facebook, the activist lawyer wrote: “Papa Adeboye video condemning the arrest of @seaking303 & calling for his release is what is expected of any real man of God.

“This is why I will always stan Bishop Oyedepo & Papa Adeboye. Any Pastor that arrest & lock up anyone for criticizing or insulting them is a fake pastor.

“Why didn’t Jesus arrest those who insulted & criticized Him? Why Jesus no use police to arrest critics? Fake pastors!

Numerous people insult & defame me daily and also my spiritual leaders but I have never supported anyone arresting them.

“I will rather defend my spiritual leader or urge them to sue those who have defamed them but arresting someone for insulting or criticizing you is the greatest sign of wickedness and unbelief.

“You are a fake pastor if you arrest anyone for criticizing you.”