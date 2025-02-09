40-Year-Old Nigerian, Benjamin Okoli, Reportedly Tortured And Beaten To Death At South African Police Custody

A 40-year-old Nigerian, Benjamin Okoli, has reportedly died while in South African police custody.

Naija News learnt that Okoli’s tragic death comes less than a month after the Nigerian Citizens Association in South Africa (NICASA) condemned the alleged killing of another Nigerian, 50-year-old Jeremiah Okoye, in police custody on January 13.

Speaking to journalists, NICASA President-General, Frank Onyekwelu, described the recurring deaths of Nigerians in South Africa as unbearable.

He alleged that despite finding nothing incriminating, the officers tortured, beat, and brutalized the two brothers.

According to him, Okoli reportedly fell into a coma due to the severe assault while his brother’s desperate attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.

Onyekwelu said Okoli’s death occurred while investigations were still ongoing into the death of Okoye, allegedly at the hands of the same police unit.

The association noted they are deeply troubled by the disturbing pattern of Nigerian nationals being targeted, adding that they have informed the Nigerian Missions in Pretoria and Johannesburg about the incident and are pushing for diplomatic intervention to prevent further killings.

He said, “The Nigerian community in South Africa is mourning yet another loss in police custody. Okoli, from Akpu in Orumba South, Anambra, was stopped, searched and taken to his house with his brother for further inspection.

“The police stood by and watched as Okoli’s life slipped away. Paramedics later arrived and pronounced him dead.

“This is the same group of officers accused of killing Okoye. Now, two Nigerians have died in police custody in less than a month.

“We call on the Independent Police Investigative Directorate, IPID, to ensure the officers responsible for these gruesome deaths are brought to justice.

“We appeal to our nationals to remain calm, law-abiding, and continue their daily activities peacefully.”