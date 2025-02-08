Why We Shut Down Warri Refinery – NNPC

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has announced that operations at the recently re-streamed Warri Refinery have been temporarily shut down for routine maintenance, assuring the public that the facility will be back online soon.

In a statement issued on Friday by its Chief Communications Officer, Olufemi Soneye, the company dismissed reports of an explosion at the Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company (WRPC), calling such claims “completely false.”

Refinery Shutdown for Equipment Maintenance

Soneye explained that operations at WRPC Area 1 were intentionally curtailed on January 25, 2025, to allow for intervention works on specific equipment affecting the refinery’s steady and sustainable operations.

“These intervention works are essential to ensure the production of on-specification finished and intermediate products, particularly Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) and Kerosene (Kero),” the statement read.

Despite the ongoing maintenance, the company noted that AGO (diesel) loading has continued at an average of eight trucks per day, ensuring a steady supply to sustain trucking operations.

“The routine maintenance is progressing as planned, and Area 1 will be back in operation within the next few days.

“NNPC Ltd remains committed to ensuring uninterrupted product supply and appreciates the patience and cooperation of all stakeholders as it completes these essential maintenance activities,” Soneye added.

Warri Refinery Rehabilitation

The 125,000 barrels per day Warri Refinery was re-streamed just before the New Year after remaining dormant for over a decade. NNPC previously stated that the facility was operating at 60% capacity following its rehabilitation.

In August 2021, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved $1.48 billion for the rehabilitation of both the Warri and Kaduna refineries, as part of efforts to restore local refining capacity.

NNPC’s latest assurance aims to quell public concerns and reaffirm its commitment to maintaining stable petroleum product supplies amid the ongoing refinery upgrade process.