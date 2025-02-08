Turji, Sani Black Seeking Escape Routes As Pressure Mounts – CDS

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, has revealed that notorious terrorist kingpin, Bello Turji is desperately seeking an escape route as military forces intensify their onslaught against terrorist groups in Zamfara State.

Naija News reports that Musa made this known at the closing ceremony of the CDS Joint Task Force Commanders Conference in Abuja on Friday, where he commended the progress made in eradicating banditry in the North-West region.

The Defence Chief disclosed that two of Turji’s top commanders, identified as Kachalla Gwammade and Kachalla Shehu, were neutralised on Thursday night, dealing a significant blow to his network.

“Reports indicate that both Turji and Sani Black are now desperately seeking escape routes as the pressure mounts,” Musa stated.

According to him, troops conducted a follow-up operation, advancing into Tufan and Mashima villages, further dislodging armed groups and pushing them deeper into the forest.

In a symbolic strike against banditry, the military returned to Bello Turji’s stronghold, which had previously been targeted in earlier offensives. This time, the camp was completely obliterated, erasing what remained of his operational base.

Musa emphasized that the military remains steadfast in its commitment to wiping out terrorist factions.

“For years, bandits, terrorists, and criminals have exploited the difficult terrain within our country, creating well-fortified hideouts and launching deadly raids on communities. However, with the current operations gaining momentum, the tide appears to be turning,” he stated.

The CDS reaffirmed the military’s commitment to sustaining the relentless offensive until all terrorist groups are neutralized, warning that the era of impunity is over.

Musa said, “Security forces have sent a strong message to all armed groups in the country that their days are numbered. We will not relent until every criminal network is dismantled and peace is fully restored.”

He further urged troops and commanders to remain committed, dedicated, and focused, stressing the enormity of the task ahead.