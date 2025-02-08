Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Saturday, 8th February, 2025

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Saturday, 8th February, 2025.

The political landscape in Lagos State is facing a major shake-up following the controversial impeachment of former Speaker Mudashiru Obasa on January 13, 2025.

This move has deepened divisions within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the upcoming local government elections.

Naija News recall that Obasa, who led the Lagos State House of Assembly for a decade, was removed while he was away from the country, raising allegations of a power tussle within the ruling party.

Despite his removal, Obasa has refused to vacate the Speaker’s official residence and insists that the impeachment process was flawed.

“I believe I am still the speaker until the right thing has been done. If you want to remove me, remove me the proper way, and I will not contest it,” Obasa told his supporters while dismissing allegations of fraud levelled against him.

Obasa was widely regarded as an untouchable political figure due to his strong backing from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the longtime political godfather of Lagos.

According to an aide to the President who spoke with The Africa Report, Tinubu strategically kept Obasa in power to checkmate governors and maintain control over the state’s politics.

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, has ordered the military to show no mercy in eliminating terrorists, bandits and other criminals threatening Nigeria’s national security.

General Musa also disclosed that President Bola Tinubu, has ordered them to do whatever it takes to eliminate the threats and keep the nation safe.

Naija News reports Musa made the call on Friday while speaking during the closing session of the CDS Joint Security Task Force Commanders Conference.

In his speech, the CDS confirmed that joint operations involving the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Air Force, and Nigerian Navy have eliminated notorious bandit leader Kachana Nafaresh and several of his fighters during a raid in Zamfara’s Zulu local government forests.

Vice President Kashim Shettima has humorously cautioned former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to anticipate further verbal exchanges as the 2027 general elections draw near.

Naija News reports that the second citizen of Nigeria made this statement during a symposium in Abuja.

He was honouring various dignitaries, including Atiku, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), at the 60th birthday celebration of the former governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi.

In a lighthearted manner, Shettima described himself as an “adjunct provocateur” who aimed “hot shots” at Atiku during the 2023 presidential election.

However, he acknowledged that Atiku, as a respected elder statesman, had received the criticisms gracefully.

Notably, Shettima shared that he affectionately refers to Atiku as “Baba” (which means “father” in Hausa) in their private discussions.

Despite this endearing term, Shettima playfully suggested that Atiku should brace himself for more verbal jabs in the future.

The embattled leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, announced that he had received an unexpected summons from the Federal High Court to appear before the recused Justice Binta Murtala-Nyako of the same court.

Kanu’s Special Counsel, Barrister Aloy Ejimakor, revealed this in a statement released on Friday, February 7, following a routine visit by the legal team and Kanu’s family.

Kanu’s legal representatives, headed by Ejimakor, had submitted a request to the court for the relocation of the case identified as FHC/ABJ/CR/383/2015 from the Abuja Division to any Federal Court Division located in the South-East region.

Naija News understands that in the request dated January 30, 2025, which was filed in accordance with Order 49, Rule 3 of the Federal High Court Rules 2019 and Section 45 of the Federal High Court Act, Kanu’s legal team stated that their application was a result of an Order given by Justice Nyako on September 24, 2024, in which he recused himself from the case following an oral request made by Kanu during a public court session.

A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Magistrate’s Court has granted bail to a former Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN, in the sum of ₦1 million, following his arraignment on allegations of false marriage, adultery, and criminal intimidation.

Turaki was arraigned on Thursday and pleaded not guilty when the First Information Report (FIR) was read in court.

The case, prosecuted by the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Abuja, stemmed from a petition dated August 9, 2024.

According to the prosecutor, Chijioke Okorie, the ex-minister was charged under Sections 383, 387, and 389 of the Penal Code, which criminalizes deceitful marriage, adultery, and intimidation.

Former Labour Party presidential campaign spokesperson, Kenneth Okonkwo, has blamed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for its ongoing internal crisis, accusing its leaders of turning into political subordinates of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Okonkwo, a veteran actor and politician, made the statement on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme on Friday, February 7, 2025, where he argued that the PDP’s declining relevance is due to its leaders’ willingness to serve the interests of the APC.

The former LP spokesperson pinpointed President Bola Tinubu’s appointment of ex-Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, as a major turning point that significantly weakened the PDP’s standing as an opposition party.

Recall that in the 2023 elections, Wike, a high-ranking PDP member, allegedly worked against his party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, leading to Tinubu’s victory.

Despite being a PDP member, he was later rewarded with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) portfolio by the APC-led government.

Okonkwo maintained that Wike’s ministerial role further cemented PDP’s political vulnerability, as the party leadership could no longer function effectively as a true opposition.

Former Minister of Solid Minerals, Kayode Fayemi, has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) owe Nigerians a duty to apologize for not delivering on their promises.

Naija News reports that Fayemi was asked in an interview on Thursday if the APC owe Nigerians an apology for what they did to remove former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2015, and he said yes.

Recall that the former Ekiti State governor had said the Occupy Nigeria protest against Jonathan’s administration on fuel subsidy removal was politically motivated.

He noted that they knew Jonathan’s decision to remove fuel subsidy was right, but they protested against it.

In his interview with Channels TV, the APC chieftain admitted that the party has failed to deliver what it promised Nigerian people.

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, has appealed to his fans for prayer and support amidst allegations of assaulting Ogun State government officials.

Naija News reported that Portable was accused of assaulting government officials who were on duty at his Odogwu bar located in Ogun state.

Portable, alongside his proteges, reportedly attacked the government officials with guns and cutlasses in an attempt to kill them.

The singer has since gone into hiding and might be arrested if he makes a public appearance.

In a post via his Instagram page on Friday, Portable revealed that his music show scheduled for February 7 and 8 in London and Glasgow, respectively, has been postponed indefinitely.

The singer stated that he needs to stay behind to protect his family and property, adding that his fans and followers should pray for him during this trying period.

Fulham and Super Eagles midfielder, Alex Iwobi recently shared his thoughts on the Nigerian national anthem during an episode of the podcast ‘Is This Seat Taken?’ hosted by Nollywood actress, Chinasa Anukam.

During his appearance on the podcast, Alex Iwobi admitted that he has yet to learn the reintroduced anthem, “Nigeria, We Hail Thee,” which he acknowledges he should know.

When asked about his familiarity with the anthem, Iwobi candidly responded, “No. When it comes on, I literally stand there and close my eyes.”

The anthem, written by Lillian Jean Williams in 1959, was reintroduced in May 2024 after being replaced by “Arise, O Compatriots” in 1978. The recent change has led to discussions among prominent figures.

In the same podcast, Iwobi also spoke passionately about his uncle, Austin Jay Jay Okocha, whom he regards as his GOAT (Greatest Of All Time).

He expressed how Okocha has been a significant influence in his life, both on and off the pitch.

The Nigeria Police Force has apprehended popular singer and dancer, Idowu Smart Emmanuel, also known as Lil Smart, for allegedly defaming his former label boss, Naira Marley.

Naija News reports that Lil Smart had earlier accused Naira Marley of kidnapping and assaulting him.

He also alleged that Naira Marley had bribed all police officers in Lagos to escape justice and implicated him in a credit card fraud scheme.

The police arrested Lil Smart on January 28, 2025, at his residence in Megamound Estate, Ajah, Lagos.

The Nigeria Police Force spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi, during a press briefing, confirmed the arrest, stating that Lil Smart was being held for criminal defamation, cyberstalking, and spreading falsehoods against Naira Marley.

