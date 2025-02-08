The Person Who Funded My Election Has Never Demanded A Kobo Or Asked For Contracts – Gov Adeleke

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has revealed that his campaign activities were funded by his brother, Deji Adeleke.

He also revealed that his brother has never demanded any money or contract from him after he got into office.

Governor Adeleke revealed this in an interview with Punch published on Saturday, where he addressed issues of godfatherism.

The Osun State Governor submitted that he doesn’t have any godfather because they expect contacts or financial returns in exchange for funding the election but in his own case, his brother, who funded his election campaigns, has never demanded anything from him.

He added that instead of making any financial demand, his brother constantly reminds him of his responsibility towards the people of Osun State who voted him into office.

“When a godfather funds your election or lends you money for campaigns, they expect contracts or financial rewards in return. You become obligated to them, and in trying to please them, governance suffers. After two years in office, there would be little or nothing to show.

“I am grateful for my family’s unwavering support, especially my brother, Dr Deji Adeleke, who funded my election. He has never demanded a single kobo from me, nor has he asked for any contracts. Instead, he constantly reminds me of my promise to deliver good governance and ensure the people of Osun enjoy the dividends of democracy. He has even warned me that if I deviate from this path, he will personally hold a press conference to denounce me.

“I am fortunate to have a supportive family, and that has played a crucial role in helping me achieve my goals for Osun State,” Governor Adeleke said.

The Governor also denied accusations of nepotism in the appointments into his government, saying he’s appointments are not dominated by his kinsmen from Ede.

According to him, people from Ijesa and Osogbo have benefited more from his government.

“That is not correct. Of the first four people I appointed when I became governor, only one is from Ede, and all of them are Muslims. Regarding major appointments, only the Chief of Staff could be said to be a significant one. Another key appointment, the Ministry of Works, is directly under my supervision because I want to ensure we meet our targets.

“In fact, Ijesa and Osogbo people have benefited more. Our administration is running an open government, and you can verify my claims anywhere within the state. The locations of our projects are available for public scrutiny, so you can check which city or town is getting what.”